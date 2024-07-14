Despite the swirling divorce rumors — and the fact that Ben Affleck has already moved out of the Beverly Hills mansion he shared with wife Jennifer Lopez — the estranged couple's inner circle is still said to be "cautiously optimistic" about the chances of a reconciliation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"They’re doing their own thing right now and living separate lives. Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out," a source told Us Weekly. "Jen and Ben are navigating their separation carefully and focused on coparenting," one insider said.