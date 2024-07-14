'Sliver of Hope': Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Inner Circle Said to Be 'Cautiously Optimistic' of Reconciliation — Even Though He's Moved Out, Marital Drama Rages
Despite the swirling divorce rumors — and the fact that Ben Affleck has already moved out of the Beverly Hills mansion he shared with wife Jennifer Lopez — the estranged couple's inner circle is still said to be "cautiously optimistic" about the chances of a reconciliation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"They’re doing their own thing right now and living separate lives. Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out," a source told Us Weekly. "Jen and Ben are navigating their separation carefully and focused on coparenting," one insider said.
Previous reports, however, suggested that the relationship has effectively been "over for months." Affleck, who has been staying in a Brentwood rental near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, moved the last of his belongings out of their marital home while Lopez was away on a solo vacation to Europe at the end of June.
The one-time power couple recently put the house, which they purchased for a whopping $60.85 million just a year ago, back on the market and started selling off their artwork. They have allegedly even begun "talking to lawyers" about dissolving their joint business ventures.
Nevertheless, another insider insisted that they "still haven’t made a decision" regarding an official split, and the fact that they haven't filed for divorce yet means there's a "sliver of hope" that they could work things out between them.
"They are going through so much individually and as a couple. They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people," a different source said according to the report, adding that Affleck and Lopez are committed to remaining "amicable" and "don’t hate each other — they’re [just] going through difficult times."
Although Lopez was said to be fighting desperately to save the marriage, insiders claimed last month that she had given up. "She's hit a wall when it comes to fixing things because he just isn't reciprocating," a source dished. "At first J Lo was willing to do anything to get him to come home, but it was just pointless. She's now telling friends she's over trying."
A source recently told RadarOnline.com that Lopez is allegedly looking to get "payback" by taking half of Affleck's $150 million fortune. "One of the little-known secrets is Jennifer paid for much of their marital expenses and now she feels he owes her," the spy said.