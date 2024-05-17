Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Kevin Spacey's TV Return: Disgraced Actor Claims #MeToo Movement 'Swung Very Far in the Direction of Unfairness'

Kevin Spacey returned to television this week to discuss the #MeToo movement and the myriad of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

May 17 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey returned to television this week to discuss the #MeToo movement and the myriad of sexual misconduct allegations against him, RadarOnline.com can report.

Spacey, 64, appeared on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show Cuomo on Thursday night for a rare interview amid fresh sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Spacey appeared on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show "Cuomo" on Thursday night for a rare interview amid fresh sexual misconduct allegations against him.

According to the disgraced American Beauty actor, he already “paid the price” for “whatever mistakes” and “whatever choices [he] made that weren’t the best.”

Spacey also acknowledged that he was essentially blacklisted from Hollywood for “seven years” due to the allegations against him.

“I’m trying to show that I’ve listened, I’ve learned, I’ve got the memo,” the Baby Driver actor told Cuomo on Thursday night. “I’m not going to behave in any way in the future that is questionable.”

“I’ve tried to spend these past seven years going into myself asking a lot of questions and listening, having conversations with people that I felt I owed amends to,” he continued, “and that at a certain point, I just want to get back to work.”

Spacey said he already “paid the price” for “whatever mistakes” and “whatever choices [he] made that weren’t the best.”

Spacey then cited the #MeToo movement and suggested that he was an “unfair” victim to the movement. He also argued that the #MeToo movement “swung very far in the direction of unfairness” for “a whole lot of people.”

“We live in a country that embraces and believes in due process and believes in the rule of law and fairness,” the Seven actor started. “I think that we have to be cautious and look back and say, look, there was some tremendously important, valuable things, and an impact happened with the #MeToo movement.”

“However, as these sorts of pendulums swing from one side to the other, as you will know, I think it’s swung very, very far in the direction of unfairness,” he continued. “I’m not just talking about myself, but a whole lot of people.”

Spacey then alluded to Cuomo’s own allegedly unsavory past. While the NewsNation host was fired from CNN back December 2021, Cuomo was also the subject of sexual misconduct allegations made by a former colleague.

Spacey also alluded to Cuomo’s own allegedly unsavory past.

“I mean, I know you had your own issues, and I’m glad to see that you’ve been offered a path back,” Spacey said, “but we have to also be careful to make sure that the pendulum now doesn’t swing so far in the other direction.”

“I, and a lot of other people, believe it’s moving in the right direction,” the actor continued, “because we have to be conscious that the #MeToo movement was an important one and a valued one.”

The Horrible Bosses star concluded his interview on Cuomo on Thursday night with a promise to “rebuild the trust that some have lost in [him].” Spacey also vowed to “prove that [he’s] a man of great character.”

“I have to work very hard on rebuilding the trust that some may have lost in me,” he said. “I have to demonstrate every single day, in every single experience and environment that I’m in, that I have in fact listened. That I am ready to move forward.”

“In some ways, my goal has actually changed,” Spacey concluded. “I used to always want to be just the best actor, and now I want to prove that I’m a man of great character.”

