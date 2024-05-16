EXPOSED: A-Listers Supporting Kevin Spacey's Return to Hollywood Despite Fresh Allegations Against Blacklisted Actor

The A-list actors advocated for Spacey in statements to The Telegraph, which reported that both Neeson and Stone "insist the witch hunt against Spacey must now end."

“I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work," Stone told the outlet. "He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will.”

The Basic Instinct actress claimed that aspiring actors clearly "wanted and want to be around him." She added that it was "terrible that they are blaming him for not being able to come to terms with themselves for using him and negotiating with themselves because they didn't get their secret agendas."