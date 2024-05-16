Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Kevin Spacey

EXPOSED: A-Listers Supporting Kevin Spacey's Return to Hollywood Despite Fresh Allegations Against Blacklisted Actor

liam neeson kevin spacey sharon stone
Source: MEGA

Kevin Spacey is regaining support in Hollywood after being blacklisted over harassment and sexual assault allegations during the #MeToo movement

By:

May 16 2024, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kevin Spacey is regaining support in Hollywood after being blacklisted over harassment and sexual assault allegations during the #MeToo movement, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone led the charge, calling for the House of Cards actor, 64, to be welcomed back into the limelight despite new accusations surfacing against him in a recent documentary.

Article continues below advertisement

The A-list actors advocated for Spacey in statements to The Telegraph, which reported that both Neeson and Stone "insist the witch hunt against Spacey must now end."

“I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work," Stone told the outlet. "He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will.”

The Basic Instinct actress claimed that aspiring actors clearly "wanted and want to be around him." She added that it was "terrible that they are blaming him for not being able to come to terms with themselves for using him and negotiating with themselves because they didn't get their secret agendas."

kevin spacey denies new sexual assault allegations
Source: MEGA

A 2022 New York jury found Spacey not liable for molestation and a 2023 London jury acquitted him of charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Neeson echoed these sentiments, expressing that he was "deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against [Spacey]."

"Kevin is a good man and a man of character," the Taken star said. "He’s sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a terrific sense of humour. He is also one of our finest artists in the theatre and on camera. Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly.”

Article continues below advertisement
liam neeson sharon stone
Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson shared statements with The Telegraph supporting Stacey's return to the industry.

Article continues below advertisement

The words of encouragement came a little more than a week after British TV station Channel 4 first aired its two-part documentary, Spacey Unmasked, in which 10 men raised new allegations of inappropriate behavior against Spacey.

The Oscar-winning actor was accused of incidents dating back decades in both the United States and the United Kingdom that were separate from the criminal charges he was cleared of in both countries. The film followed Spacey's rise to fame as a closeted gay man and his fall from grace as he became buried in accusations of sexual misconduct.

MORE ON:
Kevin Spacey
Article continues below advertisement

He first came out in 2017 in response to allegations by actor Anthony Rapp. At the height of the #MeToo movement, Rapp told BuzzFeed that when he was 14, Spacey allegedly tried to molest him at a Broadway show afterparty. A wave of similar accusations by additional men soon followed.

He was criminally charged in London the following year over claims made by four men. He pled not guilty to the charges and was acquitted last July.

In 2022, a New York jury found Spacey not liable in Rapp's civil suit over the molestation allegation,

Article continues below advertisement
kevin spacey denies new sexual assault allegations
Source: MEGA

Spacey called the new documentary "one-sided."

Article continues below advertisement

The men who came forward in Spacey Unmasked called these outcomes "truly devastating," comparing Spacey's acquittal to "being punched in the face."

“Even though it absolves him of having committed a crime in those cases, I know that his behavior is not morally or ethically acceptable,” one of the accusers said.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Spacey spoke out about the latest allegations, writing in a post on X: "I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network's one-sided ‘documentary’ about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There's a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4."

Channel 4 stood by its documentary, telling The Telegraph, “Spacey Unmasked is an important film exploring the balance of power and inappropriate behaviour in a work environment, aiming to give a voice to those who have previously been unable to speak out.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.