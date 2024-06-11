Kevin Spacey claimed to have lost his home to foreclosure after draining his finances to fight the wave of sexual assault allegations against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The embattled actor, 64, sat down with British TV host Piers Morgan for an emotional interview that streamed live on YouTube Tuesday, seven years after he was brought down by the #MeToo movement, and a little more than a month after a multitude of fresh sexual misconduct allegations were leveled against him.