Disgraced Kevin Spacey Spotted Shopping & Dining With Rumored Lover Evan Lowenstein Star is all smiles with younger manager after sex abuse charges are dropped.

Now that his sex abuse charges have been dropped, Kevin Spacey is not hiding his new romance.

This Tuesday, October 8, the disgraced actor was spotted on a shopping spree with boy toy Evan Lowenstein in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. He looked casual in jeans, a blue coat, and sneakers while walking next to his rumored lover, who looked cool in a layered fall outfit and pink baseball cap.

Spacey carried a shopping bag from Dutch fashion store Mexx and was all smiles while heading back to the hotel with Lowenstein, 45, who is also his manager.

RadarOnline.com was the first to break the news of Spacey’s first public date with Lowenstein, which took place in Paris, France earlier this month.

“We sat at his table for about 20 minutes chatting,” an eyewitness told Radar at the time. “He was very warm and welcoming. We were all drinking alcohol, but he was just drinking a soda.”

Spacey told her he and Lowenstein “worked together and were also friends.”

Readers recall that in 2016 Radar reported Spacey was “nuts about Evan,” and had been spotted getting him with him at the U.S. Open in New York City, the Cannes Film Festival, and L.A. hot spot, Bootsy Bellows, that year.

After their daytime shopping date this Tuesday, Spacey and Lowenstein were pictured leaving dinner at Novak Djokovic’s restaurant in Belgrade.

Spacey wore an elegant green jacket, powder blue shirt, jeans and leather shoes as he stepped out with the younger hunk. He carried a camera with him and smiled from ear-to-ear while on his way back to his car.

Lowenstein wore a colorful street outfit and sneakers for the evening outing.

Spacey’s fun day out with his man comes as he continues to fight various legal battles related to his sex assault and misconduct cases. While he was fired from House of Cards in November of 2017 after multiple complaints, he relocated to Europe, where he is reportedly still working on various projects.

“Kevin still has a fan base in Europe among young men,” said a source. “He has a network of ‘pals’ over there and feels comfortable because he’s not judged or scrutinized … He’s more relaxed than ever!”

As Radar previously reported, one of Spacey’s accusers, William Little — who claimed the actor groped him at a bar when he was underage — dropped the charges against him on July 5.