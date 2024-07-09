Tupac Murder Suspect 'Keffe D' Asks Las Vegas Judge to Grant Him Bail Before Trial
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who stands accused of orchestrating the murder of late rapper Tupac Shakur, has renewed his request for bail in Clark County, Nevada, according to court documents.
In this latest filing, obtained by News 8 Now, Davis is asking the 8th Judicial District Court to accept the bond he posted last month. On June 26, Judge Carli Kierny declined to approve the bond, raising concerns that the entertainment manager who posted it was actually using it as a contract for future interviews with Davis.
During the June hearing, both prosecutors and the defense presented their arguments. Cash Jones, an entertainment manager known as “Wack 100,” had posted 15 percent of Davis' $750,000 bail. Prosecutors claimed that Jones intended to record interviews with Davis both before and after his release, which would violate the court’s directive that Davis should not profit from his statements. Judge Kierny seemed unlikely to approve the bond under these circumstances.
Davis remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. He was arrested by Las Vegas Metro police on September 29, 2023, near his home in Henderson, following a grand jury indictment for murder with a deadly weapon and a gang enhancement.
In the recent motion, Davis' attorney argued that since Davis has not been convicted, the court cannot legally prevent him from financially benefiting from his story. The motion stated, “The court does not have the legal authority to prevent Mr. Davis from receiving any financial benefit from discussing his life or alleged involvement in the charges brought against him.”
The motion further argued that the bond hearing should focus on whether Cash Jones obtained the funds legally, not on the potential for Davis to profit from interviews. Davis has publicly stated that he was in the front passenger seat of the car that pulled alongside Tupac Shakur’s vehicle before the shooting at an intersection. Marion “Suge” Knight, then head of Death Row Records, was driving with Shakur as his passenger. Knight was also injured in the shooting.
Davis' attorney, Carl Arnold, has previously claimed that his client was lying in his public statements about his involvement in Shakur’s murder. The case continues as Davis seeks to secure bail.