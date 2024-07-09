Tupac Murder Suspect 'Keffe D' Asks Las Vegas Judge to Grant Him Bail Before Trial

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who stands accused of orchestrating the murder of late rapper Tupac Shakur, has renewed his request for bail in Clark County, Nevada, according to court documents.

In this latest filing, obtained by News 8 Now, Davis is asking the 8th Judicial District Court to accept the bond he posted last month. On June 26, Judge Carli Kierny declined to approve the bond, raising concerns that the entertainment manager who posted it was actually using it as a contract for future interviews with Davis.