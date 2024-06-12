Diddy SILENT on Shocking New Report Tying Him to Tupac Murder — as Cop Who Cracked Tupac and Biggie Smalls Murders Links Him to Cold Cases
Embattled hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has remained silent following the release of a shocking new report tying him to Tupac Shakur's September 1996 murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a bombshell report published by New York Magazine on Wednesday morning, former LAPD detective Greg Kading revealed that Diddy ordered a hit on Tupac months before the rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.
Kading, who claimed to have cracked the Tupac and Biggie Smalls cases before being pulled off the task force over an internal affairs investigation into his conduct in 2009, said that Duane “Keefe D” Davis admitted to Diddy's involvement in a secret confession.
Under a proffer agreement that barred prosecutors from using his confession in court, Keefe D alleged that Diddy told a room full of Crip gangsters that he wanted "them dudes' heads" and offered him $1 million to kill Tupac and Death Row Records' Suge Knight in 1995.
“Man, we’ll wipe their a-- out quick,” Keefe D reportedly told Diddy at the time. But things got personal when Tupac allegedly punched Keefe D's nephew Orlando Anderson in the face during a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand arena in Las Vegas in September 1996.
Keefe D then allegedly obtained a .40-caliber Glock from a drug dealer named Eric “Von Zip” Martin and hit the streets to hunt Tupac down with his nephew, who opened fire and shot the rapper four times, killing him.
After the shooting, Diddy allegedly called Martin to ask, "Was that us?" Keefe D confirmed that it was and demanded the $1 million bounty that Diddy had offered but never received any payment.
Although his confession was protected under the terms of the proffer, Keefe D later publicly admitted to his involvement in Tupac's murder in his memoir and was ultimately arrested and charged with murder in September 2023. He is scheduled to face trial in November.
Diddy did not respond to New York Magazine's request for comment on the shocking report, but he has repeatedly denied any involvement in Tupac's murder and referred to Keefe D’s claims as “nonsense.”
The mogul also faces civil sexual assault lawsuits brought against him by multiple women and a federal sex trafficking investigation that led Homeland Security agents to conduct raids on his homes in Miami and Los Angeles.