Diddy SILENT on Shocking New Report Tying Him to Tupac Murder — as Cop Who Cracked Tupac and Biggie Smalls Murders Links Him to Cold Cases

Kading, who claimed to have cracked the Tupac and Biggie Smalls cases before being pulled off the task force over an internal affairs investigation into his conduct in 2009, said that Duane “Keefe D” Davis admitted to Diddy's involvement in a secret confession.

Under a proffer agreement that barred prosecutors from using his confession in court, Keefe D alleged that Diddy told a room full of Crip gangsters that he wanted "them dudes' heads" and offered him $1 million to kill Tupac and Death Row Records' Suge Knight in 1995.