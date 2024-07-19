RNC ‘CULT’ BLASTED: ‘Trumpa-mania’ Slammed As ‘Mentally Ill’ – As Wife-Beater Dana White, Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock, Ear Bandage Mob and Angel Believers Pack ‘Insane’ Rally: ‘It’s END OF DAYS’
The Republican National Convention concluded in a bizarre spectacle that left horrified onlookers blasting it as an insane ‘cult’.
Right-wing celebs like wife-beater Dana White, Hulk Hogan, and Kid Rock converged on Milwaukee as Donald Trump accepted his party’s nomination in a rambling speech mere days after a shocking attempt on his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former president told the crowd: “There was blood pouring everywhere and yet, in a certain way I felt very safe because I had God on my side ... I'm not supposed to be here tonight ... I'm not and I stand before you in this arena by the grace of almighty God.”
His legions of rabid supporters took his words as gospel, hailing his survival as an act of divine intervention from a guardian angel – with some even claiming to have seen seen angelic images at the Pennsylvania rally last weekend.
Others taped gauze over their ears in a baffling homage to the bandage worn by their idol after 20-year-old shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks, whom this outlet was the first to ID, blew part of his ear off.
One stunned spectator told us: “The RNC is End of Days stuff for America. What the hell was Hulk Hogan doing there? Biden had his faults, but if this is the mob who will be heading into power, it’s time to quit America.”
Our source wasn't the only one wondering what the hell Hogan was doing. The wrestling legend stirred up the crowd before Trump's speech, ripping his shirt off to reveal a Trump-Vance tank top underneath as he decried the assassination attempt.
The former WWE star said: “They took a shot at my hero! And they tried to kill the next president of the United States! Enough was enough! And I said let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother! Let Trump-a-mania rule again! Let Trump-a-mania make America great again!”
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White, who has been friends with Trump for years, introduced the Republican candidate as “the toughest, most resilient human being that I’ve ever met in my life”.
Joe Biden's campaign has blasted the GOP for allowing White to speak after he was caught on camera viciously slapping his wife Anne during a drunken argument on New Year's Eve in 2022.
Kid Rock, another controversial figure, also took the stage to perform, singing “fight, fight, fight” in a reference to Trump's words to his supporters after the shooting in Butler.
He then performed a rendition of his song “American Bad A--” tweaked to include references to Trump, concluding by calling the ex-prez the “most patriotic, badass on earth”.
One viewer slammed the proceedings on X: “How is it not Breaking News that this RNC rally has no real Dignitaries, no major Politicians, its full of wife beaters, literal Criminals straight from prison to the stage, ex Wrestlers, Podcasters and Trump, a mentally ill madman who just gave a 90min Rant, why is this not NEWS.”
Another wrote: “Not listening but I don't need to to know the #RNCConvention2024 is a mental illness. This isn't funny. Nor is it a blip. This event enshrines the deep pathology & threat the cult of trump presents to this nation. A level of peril making me want to give up, wh/is what they want.”