RNC ‘CULT’ BLASTED: ‘Trumpa-mania’ Slammed As ‘Mentally Ill’ – As Wife-Beater Dana White, Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock, Ear Bandage Mob and Angel Believers Pack ‘Insane’ Rally: ‘It’s END OF DAYS’

The former president told the crowd: “There was blood pouring everywhere and yet, in a certain way I felt very safe because I had God on my side ... I'm not supposed to be here tonight ... I'm not and I stand before you in this arena by the grace of almighty God.”

His legions of rabid supporters took his words as gospel, hailing his survival as an act of divine intervention from a guardian angel – with some even claiming to have seen seen angelic images at the Pennsylvania rally last weekend.