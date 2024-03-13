Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
WATCH: Donald Trump Appears to Snub Ivanka's 10-Year-Old Son at UFC Event

donald trump blows off grandson mingles others ufc match pp
Source: mega;@ivankatrump/instagram

Donald Trump seemingly snubs grandson Joseph at UFC event.

By:

Mar. 12 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump seemingly ignored his grandson at a recent UFC event, RadarOnline.com has learned.

An awkward video captured the moment the ex-president appeared to snub his grandson, who was standing beside parents Ivanka and Jared Kushner.

ivankatrump
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka and Jared brought their son Joseph to the UFC event Donald attended on Saturday.

Ivanka, Jared, and their son Joseph, 10, stepped out on Saturday to watch UFC 299 in Miami, Florida. As Donald made his grand entrance, he was sure to stop and shake hands with other high-profile attendees, including Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy.

While Donald looked cheery brushing shoulders with other celebrities, his demeanor appeared to change when he arrived at his family members swiftly.

donald trump blows off grandson mingles others ufc match
Source: X

Donald was seen shaking hands with the crowd.

Donald greeted daughter Ivanka with a kiss and hugged his son-in-law, but things got awkward when the parents tried to forge a moment between their son and his grandfather.

In one video, Ivanka and Jared moved over so their son could greet his grandfather — and Donald reacted by seemingly snubbing him, turning away without any acknowledgment.

donald trump attacks joe biden am truth social rant challenges debate president
Source: MEGA

While Donald greeted Ivanka and Jared, he seemingly ignored their son and continued to shake hands with others.

Donald awkwardly continued with his evening without even turning back to his family, all while his grandson stood by with his head down following the failed interaction.

ivankatrump
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka appeared to console her son, who looked upset after Donald walked off.

Since leaving office, Donald's relationship with Ivanka has taken a dramatic turn. From once being a senior advisor in his administration to testifying against her father in his New York civil fraud trial, Ivanka has taken steps to distance herself from her father's politics.

As OKMagazine.com reported, Ivanka's testimony in Donald's civil fraud trial "caused problems" between the father-daughter duo.

"This is causing problems with Ivanka who has worked hard to stay under the radar for the last two-ish years, and is bracing herself for the press and paparazzi who will pounce on her at court," an insider said.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has had an extremely busy week. Last night, the ex-president called out Biden during a 1 AM rant on his social media account Truth Social.

He said, “For the good of our now failing Nation, and in order to inform the American people of what is going on in our Country, we must immediately have a full-scale debate between Crooked Joe and Honest Don.”

Trump ended, “I’m ready to go, ANY TIME, ANY PLACE!”

