Kid Rock Waved Gun in Face of Reporter During Interview: Report

Kid Rock reportedly pulled out a gun and waved the firearm in the face of a journalist during a recent interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a concerning development to come after Kid Rock, 53, faced backlash for boycotting Bud Light last year, the infamous right-wing rocker raised even more eyebrows after he reportedly whipped out a gun and waved it in the face of Rolling Stone journalist David Peisner last month.