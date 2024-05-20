Kid Rock Waved Gun in Face of Reporter During Interview: Report
Kid Rock reportedly pulled out a gun and waved the firearm in the face of a journalist during a recent interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come after Kid Rock, 53, faced backlash for boycotting Bud Light last year, the infamous right-wing rocker raised even more eyebrows after he reportedly whipped out a gun and waved it in the face of Rolling Stone journalist David Peisner last month.
According to the popular music magazine, the incident unfolded in April when Peisner visited the All Summer Long singer’s 214-acre Nashville compound for a sit-down interview.
But the evening reportedly “went off the rails” after only two hours.
“The first two hours of Rolling Stone's conversation with Kid Rock were cordial to a degree,” the outlet wrote in a promo for its new interview with the musician. “Then, Kid Rock got drunk and belligerent, and the evening went off the rails.”
Peisner recounted how Kid Rock – whose real name is Robert Ritchie – switched from drinking white wine to bourbon and sodas roughly halfway through the pair’s interview in Tennessee last month.
Kid Rock then reportedly started “shouting” at the Rolling Stone journalist before allegedly grabbing a handgun and waving the firearm in front of Peisner’s face.
“And I got a f------ g------ gun right here if I need it!” Kid Rock reportedly shouted. “I got them everywhere!”
Also startling were Peisner’s claims that the rocker “spewed” a series of racial slurs, raged about the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and “railed” against immigrants.
The Cowboy singer even reportedly called the Rolling Stone journalist a “college snowflake” during their interview and dared Peisner to “take a shot” at him. Peisner refused.
“At this point, I don’t know whether he believes anything he’s saying, or if he just wants to keep me there fighting with him,” Peisner wrote. “By now, we’re chest to chest and he’s up in my face, but I think I can detect a sly smile creeping from the corner of his mouth.”
“He’s just baiting me, but I’m surprised at how dedicated he is to the task,” the journalist continued. “Is he lonely, or just bored?”
Flash forward to the end of the pair’s interview, and Kid Rock reportedly asked the Rolling Stone reporter to “write the most horrific article” about him which, according to the right-wing rocker, would “help him.”
“Would you just do me a favor?” the musician asked Peisner while driving Peisner to his car. “Just write the most horrific article about me.”
“Do it,” Kid Rock pushed further. “It helps me.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kid Rock’s boisterous Rolling Stone interview came nearly one year after the aging musician called for a Bud Light boycott after the beer company partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.
While the Bawitdaba singer declared “f--- Bud Light” and proceeded to shoot up a case of the beer with a shotgun in a now-viral video, the musician was caught drinking the beer brand just a few short months later.
Kid Rock came under fire yet again earlier this year after he called on Israel to kill Palestinian civilians in the country’s war against Hamas in Gaza.
The All Summer Long singer made the shocking suggestion during an interview with Joe Rogan in February.