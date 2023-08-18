What Happened? Kid Rock Caught ENJOYING a Bud Light After Shooting Up Multiple Cases in Protest of Dylan Mulvaney Partnership
Kid Rock was caught drinking a can of Bud Light this week despite previously shooting up cases of the embattled beer in protest of the company’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come just weeks after the 52-year-old All Summer Long hitmaker proclaimed "f--- Bud Light” and “f--- Anheuser-Busch” in April, Kid Rock was caught drinking a tall can of the brew at a Colt Ford concert in Nashville on Thursday night.
Even more shocking is the fact that, according to the photos obtained by TMZ, Kid Rock appeared to be enjoying the beer that he vehemently attacked earlier this year.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Picture singer posted a video in April in which he obliterated multiple cases of Bud Light with an AR-style rifle.
"Grandpa's feeling a little frisky today," he said while dressed down in a white MAGA hat. “Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible.”
He then proceeded to fire the weapon at four cases of Bud Light positioned on a picnic table.
"F--- Bud Light, and f--- Anheuser-Busch,” he shouted before concluding the shocking demonstration. "Have a terrific day."
Kid Rock’s startling video came just days after Mulvaney partnered with Bud Light for a sweepstakes promotion launched in connection to March Madness.
Mulvaney was given a custom beer can to commemorate her partnership with Bud Light, and the deal ultimately created a firestorm of backlash, protest, and criticism that saw Anheuser-Busch lose billions of dollars in revenue.
Anheuser-Busch was forced to issue a statement acknowledging the fierce backlash, and the embattled beer company eventually launched a revamped marketing campaign in an effort to reverse its staggering losses.
"Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points," an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said amid the controversy.
"From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney,” the spokesperson explained. “This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."
Meanwhile, a number of other high-profile celebrities and politicians besides Kid Rock – such as John Rich, Ted Nugent, Megyn Kelly, and Ted Cruz – also called for a permanent boycott against Anheuser-Busch over the company’s partnership with Mulvaney.
Other celebrities defended Anheuser-Busch and Mulvaney. Howard Stern spoke out and questioned why “flamboyant” Kid Rock “cared so much” about the beer company’s decision to partner with a transgender influencer.
"He transitioned from some kid in Michigan to a rock superstar. And that was a good transition," Stern noted. "I'm really dumbfounded by why someone would care so much that they would blow up a can of Bud Light."
"[Kid Rock] would wear a feather boa – you know, when he first started out with maybe even a mink coat, you know what I mean?” Stern continued. “He was flamboyant in his own way."