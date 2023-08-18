What Happened? Kid Rock Caught ENJOYING a Bud Light After Shooting Up Multiple Cases in Protest of Dylan Mulvaney Partnership

Kid Rock was caught drinking a can of Bud Light this week despite previously shooting up cases of the embattled beer in protest of the company’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come just weeks after the 52-year-old All Summer Long hitmaker proclaimed "f--- Bud Light” and “f--- Anheuser-Busch” in April, Kid Rock was caught drinking a tall can of the brew at a Colt Ford concert in Nashville on Thursday night.