Trump Shooter’s Devastated Dad Pleads For Privacy As He’s Hounded By Video Crew While Doing Grocery Shopping: ‘Please Just Give Us Our Space’

Composite image of Brian Crooks and Thomas Crooks
Source: Fox News, Supplied

Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks' father, Brian Matthew Crooks was spotted grocery shopping by reporters but asked to be left alone.

By:

Jul. 23 2024, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

The father of Thomas Matthew Crooks – the 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump – is asking for his family to be left alone after he was caught on video while out grocery shopping.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Matthew Brian Crooks, 53, was captured in footage taken on Monday night loading groceries into his car near his Bethel Park, Pennsylvania home and told reporters: “We just want to try to take care of ourselves right now. Please, just give us our space.”

In a video taken by Fox News, the outlet approached Crooks, who was pushing a shopping cart full of groceries. An unidentified woman wearing a mask was with him. When asked why his son “wanted to kill the president,” and if there were “any warning signs,” Crooks and his female companion both said: “No comment.”

Brian Crooks shopping with an unidentified woman
Source: FOX News Digital

Brian Matthew Crooks was seen out for the first time since his son, Thomas Matthew Crooks was killed after attempting to assassinate Donald Trump on July 13.

Crooks then stated: "We're going to release a statement when our legal counsel advises us to do so – until then, we have no comment.”

It’s the first time that Crooks has been seen in public since his son was shot and killed by Secret Service snipers after unloading an AR-style rifle on Trump and his supporters at an outdoor rally on July13.

Crooks had planted himself on a roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds, just outside Pittsburgh.

The FBI hauled away a white van van belonging to Crooks later that day, and when contacted by CNN on the night of July 13, Crooks' father said he was “trying to figure out what the hell is going on” and would “wait until I talk to law enforcement” before speaking further about his son.

Donald Trump
According to Fox investigators have spent the last week visiting Crooks' home, and that all the family members have been cooperating with the FBI, as they continue to try and determine the motive behind the attempted assassination.

As RadarOnline previously reported, one classmate said that Thomas Matthew Crooks was bullied a lot. The former student told NBC that at school, Crooks "would sit alone at lunch," calling him "an outcast" who "was quiet, he was bullied so much.”

The student continued: "You know how kids are, they are going to target him because they think it is funny. It’s honestly kind of sad, I don’t want to say this is what provoked it, but you never know."

Photo of would-be Donald Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks.
Source: SUPPLIED

