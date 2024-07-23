Trump Shooter’s Devastated Dad Pleads For Privacy As He’s Hounded By Video Crew While Doing Grocery Shopping: ‘Please Just Give Us Our Space’

The father of Thomas Matthew Crooks – the 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump – is asking for his family to be left alone after he was caught on video while out grocery shopping.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Matthew Brian Crooks, 53, was captured in footage taken on Monday night loading groceries into his car near his Bethel Park, Pennsylvania home and told reporters: “We just want to try to take care of ourselves right now. Please, just give us our space.”

In a video taken by Fox News, the outlet approached Crooks, who was pushing a shopping cart full of groceries. An unidentified woman wearing a mask was with him. When asked why his son “wanted to kill the president,” and if there were “any warning signs,” Crooks and his female companion both said: “No comment.”