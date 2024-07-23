‘All My Children’ Star Esta TerBlanche’s Death Scene ‘Needed Animal Rescue Response’: ‘She Left Behind a Menagerie’

All My Children star Esta TerBlanche, 51, "left behind a menagerie" of animals when she passed away at her home last week — including some exotic breeds — that required law enforcement to call in a "needed animal rescue response", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Police were reportedly called to the South African actress' home when her assistant went to her house to check on her after not hearing from her. She had recently returned home to Los Angeles after taking a trip out of the country.