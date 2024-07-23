‘All My Children’ Star Esta TerBlanche’s Death Scene ‘Needed Animal Rescue Response’: ‘She Left Behind a Menagerie’
All My Children star Esta TerBlanche, 51, "left behind a menagerie" of animals when she passed away at her home last week — including some exotic breeds — that required law enforcement to call in a "needed animal rescue response", RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Police were reportedly called to the South African actress' home when her assistant went to her house to check on her after not hearing from her. She had recently returned home to Los Angeles after taking a trip out of the country.
TerBlanche's assistant reportedly went inside the home and found the actress on the floor of her bedroom, according to TMZ. The assistant then called 911. Responding paramedics pronounced TerBlanche, 51, dead at the scene.
Investigators additionally found a hoard of animals at the actress' home, which required a third-party's assistance to safely remove them.
In total, three cats, two dogs and even a few prairie dogs were found at the soap star's home. Because of the exotic nature of the prairie dogs, the Los Angeles Count Animal Shelter was unable to take them.
As a result, law enforcement contacted a local prairie dog rescue, which sent professionals to retrieve the animals. It's unclear what happened to TerBlanche's pets afterward.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Police reportedly said they found no signs of foul play at the death scene — and TerBlanche's passing is currently being investigated as natural. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office has conducted an autopsy. The actress' cause of death is currently pending toxicology results.
It's believed that the soap star passed away several days prior to her being found by her assistant on Friday, June 19.
TerBlanche was best known for her role as Gillian Andrassy, a trouble-making Hungarian princess on All My Children. TerBlanche portrayed Gillian from 1997 to 2001, when her character was killed off so that she could move back to her native South Africa.
TerBlanche's manager, Annie Spoliansky, issued a statement to NBC confirming her death. She wrote: "As for a personal statement, I’d like to say that Esta was such a kind, loving, giving, and caring person."
"She cared so deeply for all people and animals. She had squirrels she fed and looked after daily, her two cats and recent kittens that she cared for as her own children."
Spoliansky continued: "Esta was never anything but generous and lovely to me, and I’m grateful to have known her for the time that I did, and devastated to learn of her passing."