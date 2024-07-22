‘All My Children’ Star Esta TerBlanche Dead Aged 51 – Weeks After Teasing Huge TV Comeback

Beloved soap opera star Esta TerBlanche has passed away from natural causes just weeks after teasing a huge TV comeback. She was 51.

RadarOnline.com can reveal TerBlanche, who played Hungarian princess Gillian Andrassy Lavery on the popular daytime drama All My Children from 1997 to 2001, died unexpectedly at her home in Los Angeles on Thursday. Her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, confirmed the news in a touching social media post over the weekend.