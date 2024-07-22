Pizza With Anchovies and Pounding the Phones in a Howard University Hoodie: How Kamala Harris Spent Her First Night as the Dems’ Likely ‘24 Candidate

The Kamala Harris express has left the station.

The vice-president gorged on pizza with anchovies while wearing her alma mater Howard University hoodie and sweats in the hours after Joe Biden told her he was quitting the ticket in a political earthquake that effectively paves the way for a Harris-Donald Trump showdown at the ballot box, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harris, 59, had multiple phone conversations with Biden before he announced at 1:46 p.m. on Sunday he was stepping aside, sources confirmed.

She then turned her ear to more than 100 Democratic leaders — speaking to each of them via phone — over a span of 10 hours in a makeshift campaign war room inside the Vice President's Residence and Office at Number One Observatory Circle in northwestern Washington, D.C.

A Beltway insider told RadarOnline.com: “Kamala moved swiftly to crush any potential opposition to her candidacy undertaking what is very unglamorous but necessary work.”