BREAKING: Joe Biden Set To Withdraw From Race This Weekend … But Will NOT Endorse Kamala Harris, D.C. Insider Claims

It's been reported Joe Biden may be planning to withdraw from his campaign as soon as July 21.

Jul. 18 2024, Published 6:59 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to end his campaign for the 2024 election as soon as this weekend, according to reporter Mark Halperin.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Halperin spoke with multiple sources who claimed to have the "outline" of the "apparent state of play on Biden at this time".

President Joe Biden's physical and mental capabilities have repeatedly come into question throughout his campaign.

On Thursday, July 18, the journalist took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and stated he's heard Biden is most likely plans to announce his withdrawal from nomination on Sunday.

However, Biden allegedly "will NOT resign the presidency" and "will NOT endorse" Vice President Kamala Harris for the job.

More to come...

