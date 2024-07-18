BOOZE FEARS: Kim Kardashian’s Drinking So Bad She’s ‘Suffering Blackouts’

Party girl Kim Kardashian is following in mom Kris Jenner’s woozy footsteps by boozing nonstop, according to insiders who say worried pals are urging the big-bootied babe to put down the bottle before her guzzling turns into an alarming problem.

The 43-year-old reality queen shared video showing her getting flipped upside down on the dance floor at her sister Khloé’s recent 40th birthday bash and admitted in a social media post that she had “no recollection” of the daring move, RadarOnline.com can reveal.