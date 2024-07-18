BOOZE FEARS: Kim Kardashian’s Drinking So Bad She’s ‘Suffering Blackouts’
Party girl Kim Kardashian is following in mom Kris Jenner’s woozy footsteps by boozing nonstop, according to insiders who say worried pals are urging the big-bootied babe to put down the bottle before her guzzling turns into an alarming problem.
The 43-year-old reality queen shared video showing her getting flipped upside down on the dance floor at her sister Khloé’s recent 40th birthday bash and admitted in a social media post that she had “no recollection” of the daring move, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The confused cougar seemed proud of her blackout moment, but according to a tipster, her friends are seriously worried she’s verging on a dangerous drinking habit.
The source said: “For years Kim never got drunk but now she’s totally embraced it and will do things like skip her dinner to down a load of drinks instead. People are telling her to slow down, but her mom isn’t one of them.”
Sources dish 68-year-old Kardashian clan momager Kris Jenner drinks excessively, and according to the source, she’s “thrilled” to now have a booze buddy in Kim.
The source spilled: “She’s so happy Kim will finally down drinks with her. Kim and Kris, and Khloé too, are scared of calories, but they’ll think nothing of chugging back four or five strong martinis, which goes straight to their heads and makes them really loose and sloppy.”
In July 2022 Kris got so plastered during Khloé’s birthday party, she was slurring her words during a speech, saying: “I know I’m a little wasted and a little green, but what I want to say is how much I am f---ing in love with you, Khloé Kardashian.”
The insider claimed Kim is giving her a run in the race to be the family’s biggest lush. As they noted: “Kim’s in these social environments now all the time where the drinks are flowing nonstop. She doesn’t say no very often when the cocktails or champagne are in front of her because alcohol makes her feel better about the many stresses in her life.”
Kim recently caught criticism online over a resurfaced interview in which the reality star admitted to taking a private jet all the way to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake from a specific restaurant, as RadarOnline.com reported.
Kardashian explained the lengths she went to to satisfy a pregnancy craving while she was expecting Saint, her second child with ex Kanye West, telling Vogue in 2015: “I flew in ... just to have a last hurrah of all the food that I'm not going to be able to have for a while. And I get there, and they tell me they didn't have it.”
“And I was like, 'You don't understand! I leave tomorrow!' I think I flew for one night… And they said 'Okay, we’re going to get it!' And they got it and it really made my day.”