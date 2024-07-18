'FIGHTER TIL THE END': Conservative Commentator Lou Dobbs Dead at 78
Conservative political commentator and vocal Donald Trump supporter Lou Dobbs is dead at 78 years old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A statement shared to the late television personality's social media read: "It's with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the great Lou Dobbs. Lou was a fighter till the very end – fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family, and the country."
"Lou's legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American. We can for your prayers for Lou's wonderful wife Debi, children and grandchildren."
Lou Dobbs had a decades-long career in television – and more specifically, at CNN, which he joined in 1980. Although he briefly left the network in the early 2000s, he ended his stint at the network for good in 2009.
A CNN spokesperson said: “Lou was one of the CNN originals, who helped launch and shape the network. We are saddened to hear about his passing and extend our sincerest condolences to his wife Debi, children and his family."
Dobbs was also a staunch Trump supporter and helped perpetuate theories that the 2020 election may have been rigged.
On Thursday, July 18, Trump himself took to his Truth Social platform to pay tribute to the late journalist.
The 78-year-old wrote: "The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away – A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent. He understood the World, and what was 'happening,' better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!"
Following the end of his career with CNN, Dobbs became a regular presence on Fox Business. However, after being named in the Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic lawsuits, his show on Fox was canceled.
Despite tensions with Dobbs, Fox New Media also released a statement mourning his passing.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lou Dobbs. An incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry,” a Fox News Media spokesperson said. “We are immensely grateful for his many contributions and send our heartfelt condolences to his family.”
