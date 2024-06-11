Kim Kardashian is facing criticism online over a resurfaced interview in which the reality star admitted to taking a private jet all the way to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake from a specific restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I don't like cheesecake and the cheesecake at Hotel Costes…! It's heaven," Kardashian told Vogue in 2015, explaining the lengths she went to to satisfy a pregnancy craving while she was expecting Saint, her second child with ex Kanye West.