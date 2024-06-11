Your tip
OUT OF TOUCH: Kim K. Takes Private Jet to Paris for 'Slice of Cheesecake' as She's Trashed Online For Being a 'Spoiled Celebrity'

kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is facing criticism for taking a private jet to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake from a specific restaurant.

By:

Jun. 11 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is facing criticism online over a resurfaced interview in which the reality star admitted to taking a private jet all the way to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake from a specific restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I don't like cheesecake and the cheesecake at Hotel Costes…! It's heaven," Kardashian told Vogue in 2015, explaining the lengths she went to to satisfy a pregnancy craving while she was expecting Saint, her second child with ex Kanye West.

kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

"I flew in, maybe a couple months ago, just to have a last hurrah of all the food that I'm not going to be able to have for a while," Kardashian told Vogue in 2015.

"And I was like, 'You don't understand! I leave tomorrow!' I think I flew for one night… And they said 'Okay, we’re going to get it!' And they got it and it really made my day."

kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Commenters flocked to social media to slam the celeb for her wastefulness and environmental impact after the cheesecake story went viral online.

"Kim Kardashian flew all the way from LA to Paris just because she wanted to eat a particular cheesecake and then flew back home, and here I am drinking from paper straws to save the world," one user tweeted.

"Kim Kardashian is one person. She’s a spoiled pseudo celebrity," someone wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Just Kardashian things," someone else added.

kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

This isn't the first time that the Skims founder has taken some heat for her jet-setting lifestyle and extravagant spending habits.

This isn't the first time that the Skims founder has taken some heat for her jet-setting lifestyle and extravagant spending habits. Kardashian sparked backlash earlier this year over a TikTok video flaunting her opulent SKKN BY KIM office with a tanning, 3-D models, and luxury amenities.

"I'm Kim Kardashian, of course I post tone deaf content when the world is struggling with recession," one social media user commented at the time, while another wrote, "Eat the rich."

Kardashian has frequently shown off her luxurious $150 million private jet on social media and in episodes of The Kardashians, and she is reportedly one of the worst celebrity offenders when it comes to private jet CO2 emissions.

According to research conducted by the sustainability-driven marketing company Yard, her plane "emitted 4268.5 tonnes of carbon emissions over 57 flights" in 2022.

kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

During a her recent cover story with Chloë Sevigny for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Kardashian reflected on getting her mom Kris Jenner to watch the movie Troop Beverly Hills for the first time.

"And we were like, 'Oh, we can never drive down in a Rolls-Royce in Beverly Hills these days. All the shopping bags out? You’d get robbed,'" Kardashian said after rewatching the film.

"Vapid to the core," one user responded. "Rich Girl Problems," someone else wrote. "The peasants for some reason don’t like big displays of excess wealth. Their loss I guess! Maybe they should’ve worked harder," another sarcastically commented.

