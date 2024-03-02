Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Politics

Senator Joe Manchin's Aide Throws Pipeline Protester to the Ground After They Called the Senator a 'Sick F---'

joe manchin aide throws pipeline protester ground senator
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 2 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

In a recent event at Harvard University, an aide for Sen. Joe Manchin forcefully removed a climate protester, sparking a heated confrontation with the West Virginia lawmaker, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The incident, which took place on Friday, March 1, involved Communications Director Jonathan Kott grabbing and throwing the protester to the ground following a tense interaction.

Article continues below advertisement
joe manchin aide throws pipeline protester ground senator
Source: MEGA

Joe Manchin was confronted by protesters at Harvard University.

The protester, identified as a member of the youth-led group Climate Defiance, expressed opposition to Manchin's support for the ongoing construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The altercation, captured on video, quickly gained traction online, garnering over a million views within hours of being posted by the group.

"We humiliated him in front of a herd of Harvard elites," they went on, touting the exchange as a victory.

Despite attempts by Manchin to address the protesters, they remained steadfast in their opposition. The group, which formed around a year ago, has been actively disrupting events to draw attention to their cause.

Article continues below advertisement
joe manchin aide throws pipeline protester ground senator
Source: MEGA

A Manchin aide threw the protesters to the ground.

The protesters also disrupted speeches by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell late last year.

The group wrote just after the Manchin incident, "Barely one year old, we've already earned profiles in the NYT and Bloomberg, received White House invites, and brought senators, governors and cabinet secretaries TO THEIR KNEES."

Sharing a recent New York Times article, the members wrote, "We need money to keep doing this. Please give generously. Donate here!"

MORE ON:
Politics
Article continues below advertisement
joe manchin aide throws pipeline protester ground senator
Source: MEGA

The protesters were against Manchin's support of the ongoing construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, approved by Manchin in 2014, has faced criticism from environmental activists due to its potential impact on natural habitats and climate change.

The pipeline, spanning 304 miles and set to be completed soon, has been a focal point of contention between proponents of fossil fuels and advocates for sustainable energy sources.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Radar

In a previous post, the group took credit for disrupting Joe Manchin's speech at a diner in New Hampshire last month, explaining how he is taking $500,000 per year from his personal coal company, Enersystems, which has been in his family for years.

According to the Daily Mail, the senator earned $476,000 in 2022 from that same coal company, leading far-left activists to question his stance on fossil fuels.

"He is using his position as chair of the Energy Committee to save his coal company - at the expense of our very lives," the Climate Defense shared with their followers on social media.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.