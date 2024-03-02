Senator Joe Manchin's Aide Throws Pipeline Protester to the Ground After They Called the Senator a 'Sick F---'
In a recent event at Harvard University, an aide for Sen. Joe Manchin forcefully removed a climate protester, sparking a heated confrontation with the West Virginia lawmaker, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident, which took place on Friday, March 1, involved Communications Director Jonathan Kott grabbing and throwing the protester to the ground following a tense interaction.
The protester, identified as a member of the youth-led group Climate Defiance, expressed opposition to Manchin's support for the ongoing construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
The altercation, captured on video, quickly gained traction online, garnering over a million views within hours of being posted by the group.
"We humiliated him in front of a herd of Harvard elites," they went on, touting the exchange as a victory.
Despite attempts by Manchin to address the protesters, they remained steadfast in their opposition. The group, which formed around a year ago, has been actively disrupting events to draw attention to their cause.
The protesters also disrupted speeches by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell late last year.
The group wrote just after the Manchin incident, "Barely one year old, we've already earned profiles in the NYT and Bloomberg, received White House invites, and brought senators, governors and cabinet secretaries TO THEIR KNEES."
Sharing a recent New York Times article, the members wrote, "We need money to keep doing this. Please give generously. Donate here!"
- 'Stop Petro Pete!' Buttigieg 'Humiliated' by Climate Protestors Crashing Event and Chasing Him Off Stage
- UNSEEN FOOTAGE: Watch Ted Cruz Squirm As Climate Protester Gets Thrown Out Of 'The View' By Security After Screaming Profanities At Texas Senator
- Busted! Jane Fonda & Ted Danson Arrested During Wild Protest In D.C.
The construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, approved by Manchin in 2014, has faced criticism from environmental activists due to its potential impact on natural habitats and climate change.
The pipeline, spanning 304 miles and set to be completed soon, has been a focal point of contention between proponents of fossil fuels and advocates for sustainable energy sources.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In a previous post, the group took credit for disrupting Joe Manchin's speech at a diner in New Hampshire last month, explaining how he is taking $500,000 per year from his personal coal company, Enersystems, which has been in his family for years.
According to the Daily Mail, the senator earned $476,000 in 2022 from that same coal company, leading far-left activists to question his stance on fossil fuels.
"He is using his position as chair of the Energy Committee to save his coal company - at the expense of our very lives," the Climate Defense shared with their followers on social media.