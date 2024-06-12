Home > True Crime West Virginia Father Accused of Planting Meth on Young Daughter During Traffic Stop Source: Upshur County Sheriff’s Office; MEGA The officer determined the car had been stolen from Lawrence County, Ohio, about 200 miles away. By: Radar Staff Jun. 12 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

A father was arrested after he allegedly planted a seven-ounce bag of meth on one of his two young daughters during a routine traffic stop in West Virginia, according to authorities. On June 6, an officer pulled over 36-year-old Kenneth Cutright near the Arlington Mini Mart in Arlington, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WBOY.

Police said Cutright's vehicle had “very dark window tint and had a loud exhaust,” RadarOnline.com has learned. According to the officer, Cutright was unable to provide matching registration information for the car, which did not have legitimate inspection stickers.

The officer then determined the car had been stolen from Lawrence County, Ohio, about 200 miles away. Cutright denied knowing the car was stolen and claimed he “traded his Hummer for it to a guy,” but he insisted he hadn’t yet signed off on any title work, officials said. The officer had Cutright and his daughters, ages 12 and 14, to step out of the vehicle and asked if there was contraband inside.

Cutright indicated there was nothing but refused a search. While he and the officer waited for someone to pick up Cutright’s daughters from the scene, the officer noted that Cutright continually “hovered” around the girls with his back to deputies, causing the officer to think the father “may have concealed something on his kids,” the criminal complaint states.

Once someone arrived to pick up the girls, police questioned one of Cutright’s daughters about an object in her hoodie. She said, “It was just a bag,” and then started to cry, according to the complaint. Police said they were able to retrieve what appeared to be a seven-ounce bag of meth from the child's hoodie. Officers then searched Cutright’s car and found a meth pipe as well as a loaded 9mm pistol. Cutright was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, child neglect with risk of injury, prohibited person with a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to police.

