‘Who is Running Our Country?’: Trump Leads Push for Kamala Harris to use 25th Amendment to Boot Biden — but Some Republicans Fear It Could Backfire

Donald Trump led a chorus of questions around whether an “infirm” Joe Biden is fit enough to serve out the final five months of his besieged presidency.

In a series of posts to his Truth Social platform, the former president, 78, tried to turn the attention from his likely 2024 presidential contender Kamala Harris to 81-year-old Biden’s ability to run the country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He raged: “Who is running our Country right now? It’s not Crooked Joe, he has no idea where he is. If he can’t run for office, he can’t run our Country!!!”

Trump even questioned whether Biden – who stepped aside from the Democrats ticket after a brutal 25-day revolt from top Democrats – was a “threat to Democracy.”

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President,” Speaker of the House Mike Johnson added in a post on X.

“He must resign the office immediately.”