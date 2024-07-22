‘Who is Running Our Country?’: Trump Leads Push for Kamala Harris to use 25th Amendment to Boot Biden — but Some Republicans Fear It Could Backfire
Donald Trump led a chorus of questions around whether an “infirm” Joe Biden is fit enough to serve out the final five months of his besieged presidency.
In a series of posts to his Truth Social platform, the former president, 78, tried to turn the attention from his likely 2024 presidential contender Kamala Harris to 81-year-old Biden’s ability to run the country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He raged: “Who is running our Country right now? It’s not Crooked Joe, he has no idea where he is. If he can’t run for office, he can’t run our Country!!!”
Trump even questioned whether Biden – who stepped aside from the Democrats ticket after a brutal 25-day revolt from top Democrats – was a “threat to Democracy.”
“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President,” Speaker of the House Mike Johnson added in a post on X.
“He must resign the office immediately.”
The Trump campaign added in a statement: “Biden is a national security threat in great cognitive decline and a clear and present danger to every man, woman, and child in our country.
“The question then to Kamala Harris is simple: knowing that Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign because of his rapidly deteriorating condition, does Harris believe the people of America are safe and secure with Joe Biden in the White House for six more months.”
Trump’s vice-presidential running mate, Senator JD Vance, echoed the message.
He insisted the Democrats should not get to remove Biden in the most “politically beneficial” method without also booting him from office.
“If Joe Biden cannot run for president, he cannot serve as president, and if they want to take him down because he is mentally incapable of serving, invoke the 25th ammendment,” he told Jesse Waters on Fox News.
The 25th Amendment allows the vice-president to become acting president when a president is unable to continue his duties, if for example, he or she becomes incapacitated due to a physical or mental illness.
It is a dramatic twist of date for Trump who faced the same call with just days left in his term.
The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives in 2021 passed a measure calling on then-Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment – but Pence refused to do so.
A top campaign source warned: "The Republicans should be careful jumping all over the 25th amendment. It is the wrong move."
"Invoking the 25th amendment would allow Kamala Harris to effectively audition as president," the insider told RadarOnline.com.
"Donald Trump's hopes of regaining the White House best rest with keeping Biden in it, and his incompetence will eventually stain Kamala Harris too.
"Having Biden in the White House until election day also serves as a constant reminder about how she helped cover-up his obvious health issues!"
For its part, the White House has insisted Biden, whose horrible debate performance in June ignited the political crisis, is still fit to serve.
The president’s physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in February the president is a “healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”
The president made the decision to withdraw from the race while isolating in Delaware after testing positive for Covid-19 — a condition Trump insisted was bogus and yet another cover-up.
