Why Are More People Using Inclave When Gambling Online?

We’ve always said that if you want to get the most from your gambling, you need to register at as many online casinos as you can. This way, you can take advantage of various bonuses and always have access to the latest games. The problem? Managing your user accounts and passwords for many different platforms is awful. It’s cumbersome. That’s where Inclave comes in. Inclave is a new piece of tech that makes getting registered for multiple online casinos easier than ever before. Let’s tell you all about it, plus give you a bit of information on why so many people are now using Inclave when gambling online.

What is Inclave?

Inclave is a new login system for online casinos (and a few other platforms). The Inclave system means that once you’ve created an Inclave account, you can log in to any online casino that also uses the Inclave login system. There’s no need to remember countless passwords, where you’ve registered etc. You just need to remember your Inclave login details, which is a whole lot easier. Do bear in mind that a site needs to have incorporated Inclave into its platform, or Inclave won’t work. Thankfully, there are now more websites that incorporate Inclave than ever before. So, with that out the way, let’s tell you why so many people prefer to use Inclave to log in to online casinos nowadays.

More sites than ever have introduced Inclave login

Inclave is spreading through the casino industry – plus a few other industries – like wildfire. Chances are that many people already play at an online casino that supports Inclave and don’t know it yet. In our opinion, it won’t be long before Inclave is supported by most online casinos. The service seems to be investing a lot of cash into marketing the platform, and it’s becoming more popular by the week. For existing users, a quick way to filter through available platforms is by checking a review site such as Casino Tops Online . This type of site offers in-depth reviews of online casinos, with one of the common criteria reviewed being payment options, so you’ll be able to easily check if the option you prefer is available. It’ll save needing to hunt around for platforms on your own.

It saves time

It takes just a couple of minutes to get an Inclave account set up. That’s it. Once you’ve got an account with Inclave, you’ve effectively got an account with every online casino that also accepts Inclave. No need to give the same information to different online casinos repeatedly. Of course, you won’t technically have an account at these online casinos. You’ll still need to make a fresh account each time you land on a new Inclave-supporting online casino. However, this will still take just a few seconds. The Inclave account you’ve created will create a unique username and password for you. These will all then be stored in your Inclave account, which you can view whenever you want. Next time you head to an online casino, tap the ‘Log in with Inclave’ button, and Inclave will automatically log you in. This is probably the main reason why so many people are opting for Inclave nowadays – the process is just so simple.

No need to remember multiple logins

One of the most irritating things about registering for multiple online casinos is to remember your login details. Now, in theory, you can use the same password for every account. But, let’s be honest, this is just dangerous. If somebody works out your password, you’ll find that all your accounts are compromised. Inclave takes away the requirement to remember your usernames and passwords. All you need to do is remember your Inclave details, and Inclave will handle the rest for you. Absolutely no fuss. Of course, make sure that you keep your Inclave password secure. However, thankfully, Inclave has a variety of features that help to protect your Inclave account from prying eyes.

It is more secure

Inclave has a few cool security features built into it that should, hopefully, make your experience gambling online a bit safer: Inclave will encrypt your username and password for each platform you register on. This means that it is far less likely that your online casino accounts will fall victim to hackers.

Inclave offers biometric login options. This means that, on some devices, you can use fingerprint and facial recognition to log in to your Inclave-connected accounts. This drastically reduces the chances of your accounts being hacked.

You will receive security alerts if Inclave believes that your account has been compromised. You’ll receive all information about the alerts, and Inclave may even shut off access to your account until you’ve confirmed that everything is secure. Since a surprising number of people are quite lax about their online security, all of this is highly beneficial. If you use Inclave, there’s a far, far lower chance that you’ll wake up with your account hacked. Remember – Inclave logins are being introduced to a lot more platforms than just online casinos, which means that all of your accounts can be protected.

Works on multiple devices

Most of us gamble on multiple devices nowadays. For instance, we spend a lot of time on our desktop computers and our mobile devices. This is why many people are pleased to learn that Inclave works on all devices. It is one of only a few cross-platform login systems, and it is so easy to use.

Keep tabs on online casinos you’ve registered for

We register for a lot of online casinos, so this feature is highly beneficial. Inclave will show a list of all online casinos you’ve registered for. This will make it easier to see which casinos you’ve claimed bonuses for. This can be really useful. As you can see, there are many reasons why more people than ever are now using Inclave to log in to their online casino accounts. Why not try it yourself? It only takes minutes to get set up.