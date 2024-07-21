Joe Biden Hailed as Hero and ‘Legend’ for Restoring Dignity to ‘Chaos’ of U.S. – by Celebs From Mark Hamill to Jon Stewart
President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2020 presidential race sparked a wave of responses from celebrities, many of whom expressed their support for Vice President Kamala Harris.
President Biden shocked the nation when he announced Sunday, July 21, that he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump.
The commander-in-chief took to social media to share: "While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."
Star Wars legend Mark Hamill took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise the 81-year-old president, writing: "Joe Biden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos. Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor & further your legacy."
The host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart, called the 46th President of the United States a “legend.”
Barbra Streisand also decided to weigh in and praise Biden's legacy.
She wrote: "Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4-year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy."
Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis posted: "I support wholeheartedly Joe Biden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly Kamala Harris. SHE IS TRUSTED AND TESTED and she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide."
Avengers actor and political activist Mark Ruffalo shared: "OK everybody, now we have our marching orders and time to hit the trail running. No to Trump/Vance. No to the right-wing Christian religious takeover of our nation. Nothing wrong with Christianity; just shouldn't be running a nation birthed from freedom of religion."
Not everyone was in high spirits at the announcement of Biden stepping down as the Democratic party's nominee.
UK political commentator Piers Morgan shared, "If Biden’s unfit to stay in the presidential race, then surely he’s unfit to remain President too?"
Sen. J.D. Vance, Trump's new running mate, echoed Morgan, calling for President Biden to "resign now".
Less than an hour after Biden announced his withdrawal from the race, Trump told NBC News: "There has never been a president who has done such damage to our country, from energy independence to letting in millions and millions of illegal immigrants."
When asked whether Trump was surprised by Biden's announcement, Trump said that Biden "should never have been there in the first place".