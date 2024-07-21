Joe Biden Hailed as Hero and ‘Legend’ for Restoring Dignity to ‘Chaos’ of U.S. – by Celebs From Mark Hamill to Jon Stewart

President Biden shocked the nation when he announced Sunday, July 21, that he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump.

The commander-in-chief took to social media to share: "While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise the 81-year-old president, writing: "Joe Biden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos. Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor & further your legacy."

The host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart, called the 46th President of the United States a “legend.”