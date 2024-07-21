Eddie Murphy ‘Kept on Tight Leash’ by New Wife as She Has Him on ‘Chore Duty’
Eddie Murphy’s wife Paige Butcher doesn’t let him get away with anything — and sources reveal their household is all the happier because of it, even if his shell-shocked pals snicker behind their macho buddy’s back he has turned into a henpecked pushover right before their eyes!
RadarOnline.com can reveal an insider said: “Paige is calling the shots and Eddie doesn’t seem to mind at all, he lets her rule... his slogan these days is ‘a happy wife, a happy life,’ which seems to be working for him — even if it’s not exactly the Eddie his friends once knew!”
The Beverly Hills Cop actor, 63, has been engaged to the 44-year-old Aussie model since 2018 and shares kids Izzy, 8, and Max, 5, with her – with the pair getting hitched earlier this month.
The fertile funnyman is also dad to Eric, 35, with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely; Christian, 33, with former galpal Tamara Hood; Bria, 34, Myles, 31, Shayne, 29, Zola, 23, and Bella, 22, with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell; and daughter Angel, 17, with onetime Spice Girl squeeze Mel B.
Paige has managed to keep the Shrek actor's success in line for over a decade. Allegedly, Paige's no-nonsense attitude is what has Eddie "hooked!"
“He can be very high-maintenance, and she puts up with it to a point, but she also doesn’t let him skate by without pulling his weight,” the insider revealed. “She even has him help with household chores, which he does with a smile.
“And she doesn’t let him slink off to hide behind a computer when they’re all clamoring for family time!”
With a massive net worth of $200 million, the Saturday Night Live alum has no problem covering all the bills, and then some.
Insiders revealed: “He pays for everything, and he’s happy to. Nobody ever thought they’d see Eddie be a yes-man, but it’s happened!”
The Nutty Professor actor reveals he and Paige enjoy being couch potatoes and channel surf together every night.
Eddie told outlets: “We watch all those shows, the singing competitions and that kind of stuff.”
The source clarified: “The kids may run amok, but Eddie’s been well trained. He has settled into domestic life quite pleasantly and wouldn’t dream of changing a thing."
“It’s a head-scratcher for his pals — but if Eddie’s happy, they’re happy too!”
