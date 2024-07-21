Eddie Murphy ‘Kept on Tight Leash’ by New Wife as She Has Him on ‘Chore Duty’

The Beverly Hills Cop actor, 63, has been engaged to the 44-year-old Aussie model since 2018 and shares kids Izzy, 8, and Max, 5, with her – with the pair getting hitched earlier this month.

The fertile funnyman is also dad to Eric, 35, with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely; Christian, 33, with former galpal Tamara Hood; Bria, 34, Myles, 31, Shayne, 29, Zola, 23, and Bella, 22, with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell; and daughter Angel, 17, with onetime Spice Girl squeeze Mel B.

Paige has managed to keep the Shrek actor's success in line for over a decade. Allegedly, Paige's no-nonsense attitude is what has Eddie "hooked!"

“He can be very high-maintenance, and she puts up with it to a point, but she also doesn’t let him skate by without pulling his weight,” the insider revealed. “She even has him help with household chores, which he does with a smile.

“And she doesn’t let him slink off to hide behind a computer when they’re all clamoring for family time!”