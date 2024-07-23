‘How Did They Not See Him?’ Congressman and Ex-Navy Seal Sniper Eli Crane Scopes Out Rally Shooting Rooftop — and Ends Up Astonished Security Didn’t Spot Gunman

Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) scoped out the infamous rooftop in Butler, Pennsylvania where gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on a campaign rally – and ended up astonished by what he saw, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

I’m on the roof of the building in Butler, PA where shots were fired in an attempt to assassinate President Trump. As a former Navy SEAL sniper, it was clear to me that many security measures were dropped making Pres. Trump extremely vulnerable. Many questions still remain. pic.twitter.com/p2EhBTFg1M

In a video posted from the infamous rooftop, Crane said: “I'm up here on the building where the supposed sniper took his shot. It's not that steep at all. We just had a 70-year-old man back here climb up on the roof easily.”

He added: “See that water tower behind me? Had Secret Service or anybody had sniper teams up there, this guy wouldn't have made it five feet up this roof. He would have been taken out. Behind me, you see the windows that Secret Service was supposedly in the second floor of this building behind. Makes you wonder why they weren't able to quickly dispatch the individual.

“And then behind me, back over here where those red roofs are, that's where the stage was set up, that's where the president was giving his speech from. Lot of questions here in Butler but we look forward to doing oversight and getting to the bottom of it and making sure it never happens again.”