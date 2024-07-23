Your tip
Mystery Over Biden’s ‘Unspecified Medical Emergency’: Vegas Hospital Confirms It Was Put on High Alert… Before Prez’s Motorcade Raced to Air Force One and Took Off ‘So Fast Plane Shook’

President Joe Biden was rushed out of Las Vegas last week after suffering an "unspecified medical emergency."

Jul. 23 2024

A Las Vegas hospital was placed on high alert to treat President Joe Biden last week – adding a deeper layer of mystery to the “unspecified medical emergency” he suffered while visiting the city.

President Biden, 81, was rushed home from Nevada last Wednesday just moments before he was set to deliver a keynote address at the UnidosUS annual convention at the MGM Grand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

UMC was placed on standby to treat President Biden last Wednesday.

University Medical Center CEO Mason VanHouweling confirmed his facility was alerted and placed on standby to treat Biden, saying: “We were ready and stood ready to be able to address any needs that the president needed.

“We knew we were dealing with more of a medical issue – definitely trauma and any accidents were off the table. We shifted gears to be able to address a medical need here at UMC.”

But President Biden – who was ultimately diagnosed with COVID-19 – was never treated at UMC.

Instead, the off-color commander-in-chief was hurried to Air Force One and flown home to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware where he self-isolated amid his diagnosis.

President Biden was hurried onto Air Force One and flown home to Delaware in just 3 hours and 48 minutes.

Jordan Schachtel, an investigative journalist and foreign policy analyst based in Washington, D.C., provided more detail regarding the chaotic events that transpired in Sin City last week.

Schachtel – who spoke with “over half a dozen law enforcement officers who participated in the president’s security detail” – reported “several law enforcement officers on duty that day were informed over the radio that the president was dealing with an unspecified medical emergency.”

The foreign policy analyst revealed: “Far from a case of the sniffles, this was sent out on encrypted police airwaves as if something akin to a five-alarm fire had broken out.

“Our sources estimate that it was ‘easily’ hundreds of Las Vegas Metropolitan officers and employees who heard the broadcasts live.

Air Force One "flew so fast the plane shook."

“Dispatches made clear that this was much more than a mere change of plans, because it set into motion so much of their on-duty emergency response apparatus.”

President Biden’s “unspecified medical emergency” was said to be so severe that Air Force One “flew so fast the plane shook.”

Air Force One also made the cross-country trip from Las Vegas to Dover in only 3 hours and 48 minutes.

President Biden called Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday night amid his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s White House physician, then announced Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis shortly after Biden returned home to Delaware.

The mystery regarding Biden’s health deepened further on Sunday when the 46th president abruptly withdrew from the 2024 race for the White House and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement on the Democratic ticket.

He also called Harris, 59, on Monday to dispel the latest rumors about his health and last week’s mysterious health emergency.

President Biden told his vice president: “I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be out there in the campaign with her, with Kamala. I won’t be on the ticket, but I’m still going to be fully, fully engaged.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the White House and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

