Glen Powell Reveals Real Reason He’s Struggling to Find Love Despite A-List Fame: ‘I'm Not Willing to Have Someone Sign Up for That’

He may be the hottest actor in Hollywood right now – but Glen Powell says his fame is getting in the way of finding a relationship. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 35-year-old heartthrob recently discussed his love life – or lack thereof – during an interview with CBS Mornings co-anchor Gayle King, 69.

Source: MEGA Powell, 35, discussed his love life during a new interview with Gayle King.

Powell acknowledged he currently doesn’t have much time for romance, saying: “I realized this is a time where life is moving so fast that I don't even know if I could bring someone into it, even in a healthy way. Even if I tried.” But the Twisters hottie also did not rule out love completely, and Powell suggested he might commit to the right woman if he could only find the time.

He told King: “I'm not chasing love. If love comes and hits me in the face and knocks me over, I welcome it with open arms because that's something I really want, you know. “It's a lot. I've realized there's new aspects and new complexities to this life and this job that I didn't even understand. So, to bring someone into that and to make them feel comfortable, make them feel seen, to make them feel loved when a lot of the elements around that can really eat at someone's self-confidence or worth or any of that stuff.

Source: MEGA Powell and his "Anyone but You" co-star, Sydney Sweeney, were accused of having an affair last year.

“I'm not willing to have someone sign up for that. If they're not ready for it.” Still, the Anyone but You actor – the 2023 hit he starred in alongside Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney, 26 – also revealed his wish to one day start a family.

Powell told the CBS Mornings co-anchor: “It's like, even just being with my niece and nephew, I really want kids. I really want that phase of life. It's not far away.” As for his close kin and their continued support amid his skyrocketing career, Powell thanked his family for joining him on his “amazing journey.”

He said: "You don't ever know how far this journey's going to take you, but I knew that they were going to be with me, win or lose. And that's been amazing because, right now, we're getting to win."

Meanwhile, insiders have told Star that while Powell puts on the charm in flick after flick on the big screen, the Hit Man star’s single-minded ambition has allegedly been a turnoff for women in his personal life off the screen. One insider spilled to Star: “The biggest red flag is this mission he’s on to become the biggest movie star in the world.

Source: MEGA Powell and then-girlfriend Gigi Paris before they split in April 2023.

“It’s hard to form a serious and intimate partnership when you’re as in love with yourself as Glen is! For all his success, the one thing that’s missing is a girlfriend. “A family and home are things he thinks about wistfully. He doesn’t want to be a single guy.”

