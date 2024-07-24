Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hailey Bieber

Pregnant Hailey Bieber Not ‘Super Close’ With Family Any More: ‘I’ve Built My Own!’

Image of Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber revealed in an interview she's no longer that close to her famous Baldwin family including dad, Stephen.

By:

Jul. 23 2024, Published 10:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Hailey Bieber, who is expecting her first child with pop star hubby Justin Bieber, says she has ‘built her own family,’ and is no longer that close to her famous Baldwin brood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 27-year-old model said: “I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent.”

Bieber, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato Baldwin, made her comments in a cover story interview with W magazine, published on Tuesday.

Article continues below advertisement
Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA, @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin and Hailey announced they were expecting their first child in May.

She added: “I had a fairly normal childhood. Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different.”

Bieber’s sister is Alaia Baldwin Aronow and her uncle is Alec Baldwin.

“I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family,” she told the outlet.

As RadarOnline previously reported, Hailey and Justin, 30, announced they were expecting their first child on May 9, and celebrated with a romantic trip to Hawaii where they renewed their wedding vows. After recent rumors of a rough patch in their relationship, the high-profile couple reportedly viewed the pregnancy as a "fresh start" in their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
Stephen Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber pushed back earlier in the year when her father Stephen Baldwin cryptically asked people to pray for her and Justin.

Article continues below advertisement

Dealing with rumors surrounding the couple’s relationship, is perhaps more than enough for the mom-to-be to handle, without having to deal with more Baldwin family drama.

Her sister, Alaia, 31, was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, in February over a chaotic incident at a bar, which reportedly involved the hurling of used tampons.

She was charged with several offenses – including simple assault, simple battery, battery, and trespassing.

Not long after, Hailey confronted her father, 57, over his social media posts about her and Justin.

MORE ON:
Hailey Bieber
Article continues below advertisement
Alec Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Hailey's uncle is Alec Baldwin, who was on trial for involuntary manslaughter for the death of a cinematographer on the set of 'Rust.' The case was dismissed.

Article continues below advertisement

The Usual Suspects star took to social media to ask for "prayers" for his daughter and son-in-law – but his request sparked more speculation about the fiercely private pair's romance being on the rocks.

Stephen caused drama for his daughter when he reposted a video from Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The video featured Justin playing guitar along with the caption: "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."

Bieber responded on her own Instagram stories on March 5, to set the record straight about her marriage.

"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 percent of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion," she wrote.

"So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false. Sorry to spoil it."

Article continues below advertisement
Hailey and Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey sad she has her own family now with Justin and baby Bieber on the way.

Article continues below advertisement

And her uncle, Alec Baldwin, 66, has been front and center in the news recently over his involuntary manslaughter trial after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot and director Joel Souza was wounded on the set of the film Rust.

The case was dismissed just three days into the trial on July 12, when Judge Marlowe Sommerruled that prosecutors failed to share key evidence with the actor's defense team regarding the live ammunition that made its way onto the movie set.

Although Bieber has admitted to distancing herself from her troubled family, she also said in her interview: “When I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.