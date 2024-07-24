Pregnant Hailey Bieber Not ‘Super Close’ With Family Any More: ‘I’ve Built My Own!’

Hailey Bieber, who is expecting her first child with pop star hubby Justin Bieber, says she has ‘built her own family,’ and is no longer that close to her famous Baldwin brood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 27-year-old model said: “I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent.”

Bieber, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato Baldwin, made her comments in a cover story interview with W magazine, published on Tuesday.