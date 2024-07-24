Pregnant Hailey Bieber Not ‘Super Close’ With Family Any More: ‘I’ve Built My Own!’
Hailey Bieber, who is expecting her first child with pop star hubby Justin Bieber, says she has ‘built her own family,’ and is no longer that close to her famous Baldwin brood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 27-year-old model said: “I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent.”
Bieber, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato Baldwin, made her comments in a cover story interview with W magazine, published on Tuesday.
She added: “I had a fairly normal childhood. Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different.”
Bieber’s sister is Alaia Baldwin Aronow and her uncle is Alec Baldwin.
“I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family,” she told the outlet.
As RadarOnline previously reported, Hailey and Justin, 30, announced they were expecting their first child on May 9, and celebrated with a romantic trip to Hawaii where they renewed their wedding vows. After recent rumors of a rough patch in their relationship, the high-profile couple reportedly viewed the pregnancy as a "fresh start" in their marriage.
Dealing with rumors surrounding the couple’s relationship, is perhaps more than enough for the mom-to-be to handle, without having to deal with more Baldwin family drama.
Her sister, Alaia, 31, was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, in February over a chaotic incident at a bar, which reportedly involved the hurling of used tampons.
She was charged with several offenses – including simple assault, simple battery, battery, and trespassing.
Not long after, Hailey confronted her father, 57, over his social media posts about her and Justin.
The Usual Suspects star took to social media to ask for "prayers" for his daughter and son-in-law – but his request sparked more speculation about the fiercely private pair's romance being on the rocks.
Stephen caused drama for his daughter when he reposted a video from Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The video featured Justin playing guitar along with the caption: "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."
Bieber responded on her own Instagram stories on March 5, to set the record straight about her marriage.
"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 percent of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion," she wrote.
"So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false. Sorry to spoil it."
And her uncle, Alec Baldwin, 66, has been front and center in the news recently over his involuntary manslaughter trial after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot and director Joel Souza was wounded on the set of the film Rust.
The case was dismissed just three days into the trial on July 12, when Judge Marlowe Sommerruled that prosecutors failed to share key evidence with the actor's defense team regarding the live ammunition that made its way onto the movie set.
Although Bieber has admitted to distancing herself from her troubled family, she also said in her interview: “When I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”