Alec Baldwin’s Collapsed ‘Rust’ Trial Jurors Blast Case: ‘It Wasn’t Strong… It Was Silly He Was There’

Two jurors from Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial doubted whether the Rust star was guilty as charged even before the case was thrown out by a New Mexico judge.

The case against Baldwin, 66, was abruptly dismissed because the judge said prosecutors failed to give the defense key evidence regarding the live ammunition that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the Santa Fe movie set in October 2021.

But even before the ruling, uncertainty had already begun to percolate on the jury, RadarOnline.com can reveal.