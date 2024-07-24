Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton Facing Tax Battle Over $4M She Made From ’90s Group’s Reunion Shows

Emma Bunton, AKA Baby Spice, is reportedly embroiled in a high-stakes tax dispute with authorities in the United Kingdom over a hefty muilti-million dollar sum she earned from a Spice Girls gig, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The iconic 90's girl group raked in $78.2 million during their mega-successful 2019 reunion tour, with concertgoers buying nearly 700K tickets to see them perform across the UK and Ireland. Bunton, 48, returned to the stage to perform fan favorites alongside Scary Spice Mel B, 49, Sporty Spice Melanie C, 50, and Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell, 51. The fifth member of the quintet, Posh Spice Victoria Beckham, 50, was notably absent from the event.