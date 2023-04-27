'Know Your Worth & Onto the Next': Glen Powell & Gigi Paris Split Before Sydney Sweeney Romance Rumors Swirled, Model Steps Out in New York
Actor Glen Powell and his longtime girlfriend, Gigi Paris, called it quits weeks before romance rumors swirled around the Anyone But You actor and his romcom costar Sydney Sweeney, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Top Gun: Maverick heartthrob and Jijou founder apparently split in early April with sources close to Powell claiming it was amicable.
Paris shared a video of herself out and about in the Big Apple on Monday, looking back and smiling for the camera while on an afternoon stroll.
"Know your worth & onto the next," she captioned the clip.
She later took to Instagram Stories to document a meal with her pal, describing it as a "perfect soirée" on a post with the caption "new beginnings" and a bouquet emoji.
Although some fans speculate that Powell and Sweeney could become the new Hollywood power couple after Page Six reported on the breakup timeline, RadarOnline.com learned the cheating rumors are nothing more than hearsay.
Sources confirmed the Euphoria star's engagement to Jonathan Davino is still on, adding that her chemistry with Powell was just for the paparazzi to hype up their movie. Meanwhile, the Devotion star is said to be embracing his "single" status.
Insiders told PEOPLE that Powell and Paris pulled the plug on their relationship "due to the difficulty of maintaining a distance relationship" as it's alleged they had been hot and cold.
"Gigi and Glen had broken up several times," the source claimed. "They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out."
As for the rumored social media drama, "Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back," the insider claimed. "This had nothing to do with Glen and Sydney. Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up."
They added, "He takes his work very seriously and it was tough on the relationship."