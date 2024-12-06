Read the Full, Blistering 5-Page Letter Judge Used to Blast Joe Biden For Attempting to 'Rewrite History' in Scandalous Pardoning Case of Son Hunter

While Scarsi accepted Biden's pardon, it was not without condemning the president's actions, particularly the reasoning he gave for freeing his son of the criminal cases in his official statement.

First, Scarsi blasted Biden for sending "a hyperlink to a White House press release" announcing the pardon instead of providing a "true and correct copy of the pardon with notice'.

He added: "The Court previously noted its disapproval of this practice.

"The President's statement illustrates the reasons for the Court's disapproval, as representations contained therein stand in tension with the case record."