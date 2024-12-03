Hunter Biden's Venice Beach Landlord Claims First Son Owes Him $300k in Back Rent, Says He Tried to Pay With 'Art Made From His Own Feces'
Hunter Biden has been accused of trying to pay his rent with "art made from his own feces".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the First Son's Venice Beach landlord claimed he's owed $300,000 in back rent – and attempted to pay his debt with disgusting "art".
The shocking allegations were made in the aftermath of Hunter, 54, being pardoned by dad Joe Biden.
On X, San Shaun Maguire, a partner of San Francisco-based investment firm Sequoia, raised concerns over the fate of Hunter's unpaid debt in light of his recent pardon.
Maguire wrote: "So what happens to the $300k+ in back pay rent that Hunter Biden owes my family from 2019-2020?
"Is that pardoned now? Thanks Joe."
For critics questioning his post, Maguire made sure to add: "(This is a true story)."
As X users flooded the post's replies begging for more details, Maguire responded to one response asking: "Wait, WHAT?"
He quipped back: "Yup. True story. Hunter was our tenant in Venice, CA."
Maguire went on to claim the first son "didn't pay rent for over a year" and when he did attempt to settle his debt, he "tried to pay (with) art made from his own feces."
The frustrated landlord then slammed the 54-year-old as an "absolute s--- bag."
While Hunter hasn't been accused of trying to pay his rent with questionable artwork from other landlord, this isn't the first time he's been accused of skipping out on rent.
After he moved out of the Venice Beach home, Hunter, his wife Melissa and son Beau reportedly moved into another rental in the area – and once again failed to pay rent the $25,000 per month rent.
A source told an outlet: "Hunter and Melissa were horrible tenants.
"Not only did they stiff the owner for months of rent, they left the house in terrible condition."
The insider alleged foul behavior against Melissa, too.
They claimed she acted "rude and entitled" even after allegedly failing to pay $80,000 in rent, adding: "They destroyed the stereo equipment in the home and when someone came to fix it, they were uncooperative.
"They also left the place dirty."
As RadarOnline.com reported, President Biden was slammed as a "hypocrite" for pardoning his son amid gun and tax charges after previously saying he would not use his executive power to do so.
In a statement, Biden, 82, said: "Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter.
"From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."
Two months earlier, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back on rumors Biden would pardon Hunter, telling press: "We've been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no."
