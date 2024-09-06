Struggles and Scandals of Joe Biden's Son Hunter Revealed — as He Enters Surprise Guilty Plea to Dodge Tax Trial and Up to 17 Years in Jail

He has acknowledged a decades-long addiction to alcohol and crack-cocaine, and his overseas business dealings have led to questions about his father's influence.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Hunter Biden's past struggles and scandals are back in the spotlight after he entered a surprise guilty plea to dodge a $1.4million federal tax trial on Thursday – and now faces up to 17 years in prison.

President Joe Biden's 54-year-old son said upon his surprise guilty plea: "I will not subject my family to more pain, more invasions of privacy and needless embarrassment.

"For all I have put them through over the years, I can spare them this, and so I have decided to plead guilty."