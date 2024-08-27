Mark Zuckerberg's Stunning Confession: Biden Admin 'Repeatedly Pressured' Facebook to 'Censor' Content — Including Hunter's Crack and Sex-Fueled Laptop

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has admitted President Joe Biden's administration "pressured" Facebook to "censor" certain content on the popular social media platform – including several stories about Hunter Biden's crack and sex-fueled laptop.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Zuckerberg, 40, confessed the Biden Administration pushed him to censor content in a letter to GOP House Rep. Jim Jordan, 60, on Monday.

He wrote: "I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it.