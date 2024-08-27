Woman's Death Under Investigation at Burning Man — as Festival Goers Enjoy Mad ‘Orgy Dome Sex Haven’ at Disaster-Ridden Party
Burning Man 2024 started with tragedy, as authorities said they are investigating the death of a female participant during the opening day of the music festival, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, emergency services personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive individual, according to a statement from event officials.
Medics performed life-saving measures on the woman, but were unsuccessful.
Authorities immediately notified the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies were dispatched to the scene.
The following day, Aug. 26, the dead woman was identified as 39-year-old Kendra Frazer, according to the sheriff’s office.
Police said her death is under investigation “until a cause and manner can be determined,” following an autopsy. Her next of kin have been notified.
In a statement, Burning Man officials said, “Our hearts go out to Kendra’s family and friends.”
Officials also reminded festival-goers that peer support services are available for anyone at the event in need of support and the Black Rock City’s Emergency Services Department’s Crisis Support team is also available.
Burning Man is an annual event that takes place in Black Rock Desert in northern Nevada. The festival is not immune to fatalities. In one case, Leon Reece of Truckee, California, was found unresponsive during last year’s event and pronounced dead at the scene, SFGate reported.
