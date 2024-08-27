Your tip
Woman's Death Under Investigation at Burning Man — as Festival Goers Enjoy Mad 'Orgy Dome Sex Haven' at Disaster-Ridden Party

Burning Man 2024 kicked off with a tragic death of one of the festival-goers, authorities said.

Aug. 27 2024

Burning Man 2024 started with tragedy, as authorities said they are investigating the death of a female participant during the opening day of the music festival, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, emergency services personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive individual, according to a statement from event officials.

Burning Man got off to a rough start, as a death was reported on Day 1, officials said.

Medics performed life-saving measures on the woman, but were unsuccessful.

Authorities immediately notified the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies were dispatched to the scene.

Medics arrived at the scene and tried performing life-saving measures, but the woman passed away, authorities said.

The following day, Aug. 26, the dead woman was identified as 39-year-old Kendra Frazer, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said her death is under investigation “until a cause and manner can be determined,” following an autopsy. Her next of kin have been notified.

An autopsy will be completed to determine the 'cause and manner' of the woman's death.

In a statement, Burning Man officials said, “Our hearts go out to Kendra’s family and friends.”

Officials also reminded festival-goers that peer support services are available for anyone at the event in need of support and the Black Rock City’s Emergency Services Department’s Crisis Support team is also available.

Burning Man is not new to this type of news, as a man from California died at the festival in 2023.

Burning Man is an annual event that takes place in Black Rock Desert in northern Nevada. The festival is not immune to fatalities. In one case, Leon Reece of Truckee, California, was found unresponsive during last year’s event and pronounced dead at the scene, SFGate reported.

The festival is also known for its “orgy dome,” reportedly an “air-conditioned sex haven,” according to the Daily Star. Around 5,000 people enter the dome each year and guests can visit in groups of “two or more.”

Before gaining entry to the “orgy dome,” festival workers standing outside ensure people are sober enough to consent and they are given clear rules for conduct.

“Inside, the main space has mattresses on either side of a main walkway," a 26-year-old production assistant who attended the “orgy dome” told the Daily Star. "I was comfortable right away — once you see a lot of other people having sex, it becomes pretty easy to feel like you can do it, too."

