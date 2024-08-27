Justin Timberlake 'On Wagon After DUI Arrest to Get Out of Dog House With Wife' — but He's 'Hating Every Second of It'

His lawyers attempted to have his case dismissed as he pleaded not guilty to the charges, but a judge suspended his driver's license in New York. Another hearing is scheduled for September 13.

Since his arrest, sources claim the 43-year-old has been in hot water with Biel, 42, who is said to be "tired of his misbehaving and ordered him to shape up or else".

Sources added: "He was busted with a vape pen – a big worry because of the effect it can have on his lungs – so he's now ditched that for good.

"And he's gone pretty much cold turkey on the booze except for the occasional glass of wine at dinner or on special occasions, but he's committed to a very clean life – and it's not been easy."