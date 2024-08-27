Justin Timberlake 'On Wagon After DUI Arrest to Get Out of Dog House With Wife' — but He's 'Hating Every Second of It'
Justin Timberlake swore off alcohol in the wake of his humiliating DUI bust, but insiders claim he's hating every second of his sobriety.
The pop star made concessions to wife Jessica Biel to keep the peace after his arrest and is now complaining to friends about how "boring" life is without it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders said: "He's on a strict health regime and trying to crawl back into his wife Jessica Biel's good books, but he's not a happy camper."
Police said Timberlake, 43, was intoxicated when he blew through a stop sign in the Hamptons after a night out with friends at a Sag Harbor hotel on June 18.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the former boy band member refused to take a breathalyzer test three times and failed several sobriety tests during the traffic stop.
Arresting officer Michael Arkinson noted in his report the singer was "unable to follow police instructions correctly" and had "bloodshot and glassy eyes, odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from breath, inability to divide attention and was unsteady afoot".
Despite the descriptions, the Cry Me a River singer insisted he only had "one martini".
His lawyers attempted to have his case dismissed as he pleaded not guilty to the charges, but a judge suspended his driver's license in New York. Another hearing is scheduled for September 13.
Since his arrest, sources claim the 43-year-old has been in hot water with Biel, 42, who is said to be "tired of his misbehaving and ordered him to shape up or else".
Sources added: "He was busted with a vape pen – a big worry because of the effect it can have on his lungs – so he's now ditched that for good.
"And he's gone pretty much cold turkey on the booze except for the occasional glass of wine at dinner or on special occasions, but he's committed to a very clean life – and it's not been easy."
The 7th Heaven star, who shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, with the Grammy-winning artist, is apparently keeping a close eye on her husband.
Insiders said: "He's admitted to his friends that it's very boring because there's nothing to take the edge off, especially when he's out on the road.
"But he's promised his wife to clean up his act and he's sticking to it, no matter how tough it gets."
Timberlake's "strict health regime" was implemented after he recognized he had some "bad habits" landing him behind bars.
Sources said: "Part of Justin's mea culpa to Jessica was to admit that he'd gotten into some bad habits and that he needs to dial everything way back."
Biel was said to be "angry" with her husband because "Justin could've hurt someone or himself".
Insiders added: "It was a selfish and stupid thing to have let happen."
