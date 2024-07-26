Your tip
Justin Timberlake’s Lawyer Insists ‘Cry Me a River’ Singer ‘Not Intoxicated’ When Arrested for DWI: ‘Cops Made Mistakes – Criminal Charge Will be Chucked’

Composite photo of Justin Timberlake's mugshot car
Source: SAG HARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT; Hamptons.com

Justin Timberlake's lawyer says he wasn't even drunk when he was arrested for DWI.

By:

Jul. 26 2024

Justin Timberlake made headlines when he was arrested for DWI, but his lawyer now says he wasn’t even drunk.

Powerhouse attorney Ed Burke defended the pop star, 43, in a court hearing, claiming the police “made a number of very significant errors in this case”, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Burke insisted: “He was not intoxicated. I’ll say it again. Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated. And we are very confident that charge, that criminal charge, will be dismissed.”

Justin Timberlake
Source: MEGA

The pop star's lawyer insisted that he was "not intoxicated" and the criminal charge would be dismissed.

The legal eagle moved to dismiss the charges on Friday because the initial charging papers were only signed by the arresting officer and a part-time cop instead of the superior officer. But prosecutors came prepared with newly signed paperwork.

Judge Carol Irace ruled Timberlake will be arraigned again with the correct documents on August 2.

Burke said: “You heard the DA try to fix one of those errors, but that’s just one, and there are many others. Sometimes the police, like every one of us, make mistakes. And that’s the case in this very instance.”

Justin Timberlake
Source: MEGA

The singer has admitted to having “one martini” on his way home from dinner that night.

Timberlake did not attend the proceeding in person as he is currently in Poland to perform two concerts for his ongoing Forget Tomorrow world tour. He is expected to appear virtually for the rescheduled arraignment.

The singer previously admitted to having “one martini” before he was pulled over by a cop for blowing through a stop sign and swerving on the road on his way home from dinner at a swanky Hamptons hotel last month.

Although he refused to take a breathalyzer test, Sag Harbor police said Timberlake failed field sobriety tests and appeared intoxicated, with “bloodshot and glassy eyes”, “slowed speech” and “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage ... emanating from his breath”.

Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest
Source: MEGA

Timberlake was pulled over by a cop for blowing through a stop sign and swerving on the road.

Despite his sharp criticism of the cops’ handling of the case, Burke added Timberlake “respects law enforcement”.

He continued: “I will say that he recognizes the very important job that they do. And he cooperated with the police officers from the second he was ordered out of his car to the second he was discharged on June the 18th from Judge Irace."

“He also respects the entire judicial system, the district attorney’s office and Judge Irace for obviously hearing the case today. But the facts remain. He was not intoxicated.”

