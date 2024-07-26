Justin Timberlake’s Lawyer Insists ‘Cry Me a River’ Singer ‘Not Intoxicated’ When Arrested for DWI: ‘Cops Made Mistakes – Criminal Charge Will be Chucked’

Justin Timberlake made headlines when he was arrested for DWI, but his lawyer now says he wasn’t even drunk.

Powerhouse attorney Ed Burke defended the pop star, 43, in a court hearing, claiming the police “made a number of very significant errors in this case”, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Burke insisted: “He was not intoxicated. I’ll say it again. Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated. And we are very confident that charge, that criminal charge, will be dismissed.”