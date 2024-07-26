Kamala Harris Warns Trump Would Plunge America Back Into ‘Dark Past’ — As White House Race Rivals Come Neck-and-Neck in Astonishing Poll

Kamala Harris warned the country a Donald Trump victory in November would “return America to a dark past” as a national poll showed the vice president was neck-and-neck with her political rival, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harris, 58, didn't hold back as she raised alarm about Trump, 78, and emphasized the key differences between her vision and the GOP candidate's during several spirited speeches this week.

As the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee passionately advocated for stricter gun control measures at the American Federation of Teachers convention in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, she declared: “We want to ban assault weapons, and they want to ban books.”