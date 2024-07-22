Real Reason Joe Biden Delayed Ending his Re-election Campaign: He Doesn’t Think Kamala Can Beat Trump!
Is Joe Biden two-faced?
The bumbling, cognitively challenged, and perpetually tired 81-year-old president was hesitant to end his re-election bid because he was worried his vice-president Kamala Harris couldn't take on former president Donald Trump in November, three Biden aides have confirmed.
Biden’s “private anxieties” were recounted in the aftermath of his decision to fall on his sword and drop himself from the Democrats' 2024 ticket.
His opinion about Harris’ weaknesses in a head-to-head showdown with 78-year-old Trump “reflect broader questions among some Democratic leaders about Harris as their nominee this November,” according to Axios, the website that first reported the news.
But those private concerns are also in stark contrast to what Biden said publicly on Sunday when he endorsed Harris, 59.
Biden said: “While it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term."
In throwing his weight behind Harris as his replacement — publicly, at least — Biden described making her his vice president as “the best decision I've made”.
“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this.”
But one aide to the current president said Biden’s real concerns about Harris’ candidacy were raised after he watched her treatment of staff.
One incident included when his veep interrogated her then-chief of staff, Karine Jean-Pierre, to the point that it made "others uncomfortable".
While she might not have won Biden’s full support, Harris won a slew of support from the majority of House Democrats, 153 in total, with most Senate Democrats and twelve of the nation’s 23 Democratic governors also giving her the green light.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harris launched what one top party official called an “impressive shock and awe campaign” to shore up her position as the would-be Democratic nominee.
One source told us: “Kamala moved swiftly to crush any potential opposition to her candidacy undertaking what is very unglamorous but necessary work."
Harris learned of Biden’s shock decision in a series of phone calls on Sunday as she worked at the Vice President's Residence and Office at Number One Observatory Circle in northwestern Washington, D.C.
Harris later said in a statement: “With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else.”
She added: "I am honored to have the president's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.
"Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead."