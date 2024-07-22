Real Reason Joe Biden Delayed Ending his Re-election Campaign: He Doesn’t Think Kamala Can Beat Trump!

Is Joe Biden two-faced?

The bumbling, cognitively challenged, and perpetually tired 81-year-old president was hesitant to end his re-election bid because he was worried his vice-president Kamala Harris couldn't take on former president Donald Trump in November, three Biden aides have confirmed.

Biden’s “private anxieties” were recounted in the aftermath of his decision to fall on his sword and drop himself from the Democrats' 2024 ticket.

His opinion about Harris’ weaknesses in a head-to-head showdown with 78-year-old Trump “reflect broader questions among some Democratic leaders about Harris as their nominee this November,” according to Axios, the website that first reported the news.