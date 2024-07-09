Biden 'Went to Bed Early' Instead of Attending G7 Meeting on Ukraine War — as Lawmakers Privately Complain Bumbling Prez Is Giving Them 'Less Time'
President Joe Biden is claimed to have called it an early night instead of attending an important G7 meeting about the war in Ukraine two years ago.
In a concerning development to come after White House aides were accused of hiding the devastating toll Biden’s age has taken on the 81-year-old president, it was revealed that the Democratic leader allegedly snubbed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, 66, during the secret G7 event.
The incident unfolded at the Alpine resort Schloss Elmau in June 2022, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Two insiders familiar with the incident claimed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken, 62 – who allegedly attended the meeting in Biden’s place – informed the German officials that the president had snuck off to bed.
The German officials apparently scheduled the informal meeting for the early evening specifically to accommodate President Biden.
Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the State Department, has since refuted the concerning reports that Biden went to bed early instead of attending the G7 meeting with the German chancellor in June 2022.
He fired back, "Secretary Blinken never said that or anything like it."
Another U.S. official claimed that the White House made it clear early on that President Biden would not be attending the meeting with Chancellor Scholz on the sidelines of the G7 summit two years ago.
Yet another White House official refuted the WSJ's report and explained that President Biden balanced “engagements with world leaders” and “pressing needs at home” during the June 2022 G7 summit – with one evening ending as late as 10 PM following a lengthy call with his team about domestic issues.
Also surprising was the fact that several sources at the G7 summit two years ago admitted that Biden had showed no signs of cognitive decline – although they did acknowledge that the president appeared “physically worn out as the days passed.”
- BIDEN HEALTH ‘COVER-UP’: Top Aides ‘Aggressively’ Hiding Devastating Toll of Aging on Ailing President
- Whoopi Goldberg Defends President Biden From Calls to Step Aside During 'View' Segment: 'I Don't Care if He's Pooped His Pants'
- READ THE LETTER: President Joe Biden Tells Congressional Dems He Is 'Fully Committed' to Staying in 2024 Race
It was also revealed this week that several lawmakers have privately complained about how President Biden has given them “less face time” in his old age.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
One insider alleged that it took President Biden almost an entire week to call Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, 73, after the first presidential debate in Atlanta on June 27.
Biden’s team has also reportedly refused requests from GOP House leaders to meet with the president – instead offering conversations with senior White House advisers.
An audit of White House visitor logs further showed that President Biden has held fewer small meetings with Democratic and Republican lawmakers as his term has gone on.
As RadarOnline.com reported, President Biden’s age has become a point of substantial concern following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, 78, in Atlanta, Georgia last month.
Six House Democrats – including Lloyd Doggett, 77, of Texas; Raul Grijalva, 76, of Arizona; Seth Moulton, 45, of Massachusetts; Mike Quigley, 65, of Illinois; Angie Craig, 52, of Minnesota; and Adam Smith, 59, of Washington – have publicly called on Biden to withdraw from the 2024 White House race after last month’s debate.
Three more House Democrats – including Jerry Nadler, 77, of New York; Mark Takano, 63, of California; and Joe Morelle, 67, of New York – have also reportedly privately called on Biden to withdraw from this year’s presidential race.
Biden, meanwhile, has refused to bow out and remains confident he can still win the election.