Kamala Harris Challenges 'Backpedaling' Donald Trump to Follow Through on Debate: 'I'm Ready, Let's Go!'

Vice President Kamala Harris has thrown down the gauntlet and challenged her political rival, Donald Trump, to follow through on a debate originally expected to feature President Joe Biden in September, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harris, 59, took a brief moment to speak with reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Thursday amid a busy week launching her impromptu presidential campaign, saying: "The voters deserve to see this split screen on the debate stage."

She also said it seemed like the GOP candidate, 78, was "backpedaling" on the "previously agreed upon" ABC News debate scheduled for September 10 after Trump said he would prefer to hash things out on a FOX News debate stage.