Kamala Harris Challenges 'Backpedaling' Donald Trump to Follow Through on Debate: 'I'm Ready, Let's Go!'

Vice President Kamala Harris said GOP candidate Donald Trump seemed to be "backpedaling" on facing off in a debate this September.

Jul. 25 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Vice President Kamala Harris has thrown down the gauntlet and challenged her political rival, Donald Trump, to follow through on a debate originally expected to feature President Joe Biden in September, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harris, 59, took a brief moment to speak with reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Thursday amid a busy week launching her impromptu presidential campaign, saying: "The voters deserve to see this split screen on the debate stage."

She also said it seemed like the GOP candidate, 78, was "backpedaling" on the "previously agreed upon" ABC News debate scheduled for September 10 after Trump said he would prefer to hash things out on a FOX News debate stage.

President Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris on July 21.

She concluded confidently: "I'm ready, let's go!"

FOX invited the candidates to debate on September 17 after Biden dropped out of the race and Trump criticized the debate structure on ABC in a series of unhinged posts on Truth Social.

It is unclear whether either have accepted the new offer.

Kamala Harris was neck-and-neck with Trump in polls, trailing by just a percentage point.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump's tirades, in which he branded ABC a "fake news" network, appeared to suggest he was leaving the door open to abandon the scheduled event now that he would not be facing off with Biden.

On Sunday, the ex-president wrote: "My debate with Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on Fake News ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, sometime in September. Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on Fox News, rather than very biased ABC. Thank you! DJT."

Earlier on Thursday, Harris condemned "unpatriotic" protesters in Washington D.C. who burned American flags and spread "dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric" in support of Hamas, affirming her stance on the conflict between Israel and Gaza.

She quickly accepted the nomination after Biden endorsed his number-two in his exit announcement on Sunday. Two days later, she kicked off her campaign with a trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin — where the GOP recently gave Trump and his newly chosen VP candidate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, their official nominations.

A New York Times/Siena poll taken between July 22 and 24 showed that Harris and Trump were currently neck-in-neck, with the vice president trailing by just one percentage point.

