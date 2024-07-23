Trump ‘Second Guessing’ J.D. Vance: Campaign ‘Chaos’ After Basing VP Pick on ‘Cockiness’ — as Dems’ Momentum Mounts With Kamala Harris

Until this week, Trump's campaign had been laser-focused on hammering Biden's weaknesses and infirmities. It seemed to be working, and the GOP got confident – maybe too confident.

That confidence emboldened them to choose Vance, a selection that campaign officials acknowledged was intended to shore up support from the party die-hards and not appeal to undecided voters.

As The Atlantic writer Tim Alberta said on X: “Most striking thing I heard from Trump allies yesterday was the second-guessing of JD Vance – a selection, they acknowledged, that was [born] of cockiness, meant to run up margins with the base in a blowout rather than persuade swing voters in a nail-biter.”