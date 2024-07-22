Donald Trump Demands Refund for the Millions in Cash He Splashed Running Against Joe Biden

Trump continued: “Now we have to start all over again. Shouldn’t the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his doctors and the Fake News Media, knew he was not capable of running for, or being, president? Just askin’?"

Trump has also not held back on attacking the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris.

Biden took to X to endorse Harris shortly after withdrawing from the 2024 White House race on Sunday afternoon.

He announced: "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this!”