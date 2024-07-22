Donald Trump Demands Refund for the Millions in Cash He Splashed Running Against Joe Biden
Donald Trump is fuming, crying "fraud," and demanding his campaign be reimbursed for the millions he spent in ad campaigns against President Joe Biden in the lead-up to the Nov. 5 presidential election.
Following Biden’s Sunday announcement that he was withdrawing from the 2024 White House race, Trump was quick to jump onto Truth Social where he racked up an ongoing series of posts.
One of the posts stated: “So we are forced to spend time and money fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after a terrible debate and quits the race.”
Trump continued: “Now we have to start all over again. Shouldn’t the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his doctors and the Fake News Media, knew he was not capable of running for, or being, president? Just askin’?"
Trump has also not held back on attacking the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris.
Biden took to X to endorse Harris shortly after withdrawing from the 2024 White House race on Sunday afternoon.
He announced: "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term.
"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this!”
In a phone call with CBS News on Sunday night, Trump questioned Harris’ ability to do the country’s top job and said he was not concerned about running against her. Referring to Biden, he said: "I think she is no better than him. She could be far less competent, which is hard to believe."
He added that Biden and Harris’ policies are identical.
Trump charged: "Whether it's him or her wouldn't be any different.
"She was in charge of the border. She was the border czar, she was the worst ever. The worst ever. We had the worst border ever so that wouldn't matter."
Trump also claimed he would no longer participate in the second presidential debate scheduled for September 10.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the GOP is already bolstering Trump’s comments with the party's new campaign strategy – directly tying Harris to the flaws of the Biden Administration and arguing she's even more radical than the current president.
In a statement on Sunday, Trump's senior advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said: “Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time.
"They own each other’s records, and there is no distance between the two. Harris must defend the failed Biden Administration AND her liberal, weak-on-crime record in [California].”