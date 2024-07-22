Slash’s Step-daughter Posts Haunting Last Instagram Post Hours After 'Guns N’ Roses' Guitarist Announces Her Death Aged 25
Hours after legendary guitarist Saul "Slash" Hudson, 58, shared the devastating news of his step-daughter Lucy-Bleu Knight's passing, her Instagram account shared a chilling post.
Social media followers speculated that 25-year-old Knight scheduled the post before her untimely death.
On Monday morning, the Guns n' Roses guitarist took to Instagram to share a post that revealed his step-daughter had "passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024".
The Instagram post read: "Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.
"The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss."
While the guitarist's post asked that "social media speculation" be kept to a minimum in the wake of Knight's death, a new post on her Instagram page, made just three hours after Slash's announcement, set followers into a tailspin in the comment section.
Fans quickly began theorizing that the post was "scheduled" and its caption served as a goodbye note from Knight, though the family has yet to comment further on her death.
The post featured a mirror picture of Knight along with the caption: "Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry."
"Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Given the timing of Knight's post, one Instagram user commented: "...is this a scheduled post??"
Another echoed: "I think this might’ve been a scheduled post."
A third social media user reminded followers of the family's wishes: "The family kindly asked 'not to speculate on social media as they grieve...' Can we please respect their wishes?"
Tragically, Knight's mother, Meegan Hodges, left a heart-wrenching comment on her daughter's post.
Hodges wrote: "MY BABY GIRL! 🕊️🤍I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I'M SO SORRY."
Followers expressed heartfelt condolences to Hodges and Knight's family. One user replied to the grieving mother: "I am so incredibly sorry for your loss."
Another fan used Knight's final post to send support to others who may be struggling and wrote: "My heart hurts for Lucy and anyone who's mind convinced them in a state of illness that they're doing a poor job at being themselves."
A second follower replied: "Mental health matters… my heart breaks at reading this."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.