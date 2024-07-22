Slash’s Step-daughter Posts Haunting Last Instagram Post Hours After 'Guns N’ Roses' Guitarist Announces Her Death Aged 25

On Monday morning, the Guns n' Roses guitarist took to Instagram to share a post that revealed his step-daughter had "passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024".

The Instagram post read: "Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.

"The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss."