GOP Blueprint to Beat Kamala: Top Secret 3-Point Plan Revealed… and How Trump Plans to Tie Staggering Biden Health Cover-Up to Harris
With President Joe Biden out of the picture and Vice President Kamala Harris emerging as the likely Democratic nominee, Republicans are scrambling to come up with a new plan to beat the Dems in November.
Although GOP nominee Donald Trump had hoped to be running against Biden, whom he had been hammering for months, in the 2024 election, his campaign had already begun “ramping up” attacks on Harris.
And now that Biden has officially dropped out of the race, RadarOnline.com can reveal, they'll be pivoting to focus all of their attention on Harris – and their top-secret three-step blueprint to defeat her.
The first step in the Republicans' scheme is tying Harris to the flaws of the Biden administration, then arguing that she's even more radical than the current president.
In a statement on Sunday, Trump's senior advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said: “Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time. They own each other’s records, and there is no distance between the two. Harris must defend the failed Biden Administration AND her liberal, weak-on-crime record in [California].”
Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager and an advisor to the RNC, told RealClearPolitics: “She can try and put lipstick on a pig. But it’s still a pig.”
The next item on the GOP's checklist? Claiming that Harris was part of a massive cover-up to deceive voters by hiding Biden's declining health and cognitive ability from the American public.
Barely an hour after Biden announced that he was stepping aside, the pro-Trump super PAC Make Americana Great Again already had a 30-second attack ad ready to go in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.
The ad alleged: “Kamala was in on it. She covered up Joe's obvious mental decline. But Kamala knew Joe couldn't do the job, so she did it. Look what she got done: a border invasion, runaway inflation, the American Dream dead.” Alex Pfeiffer, a spokesman for the PAC, added that Harris “lied for years now about Joe Biden's mental condition and America suffered for it.”
The final element in the Trump campaign's plot is turning the left's rhetoric about “saving democracy” against them by arguing that forcing Biden out of the race after the primary is “undemocratic”.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio said last week that it seemed “pretty undemocratic for Obama, Pelosi, and Schumer to force President Biden out of the race after Democrats already voted”.
Trump pollster John McLaughlin agreed, saying: “Let the bosses decide in the backroom in Chicago? That’s not very democratic.”
Some right-wingers remained optimistic about their chances. One Republican operative said: “It is a different campaign for sure, but it’s not good news for Democrats that the spotlight remains on them.” Another added: “Kamala is a bad candidate, and a lot of Republicans are currently trying to talk themselves out of that for some reason today.”
But Democrats were optimistic, too. Former Obama speechwriter Terry Szuplat, said of Harris: “She has tremendous opportunities now to bring the party together, to point to a way forward with energy and vigor.”
While Trump, 78, had repeatedly bashed Biden, 81, as old and frail, he is now the geezer in the race compared to Harris, 59. As former Ithaca mayor Svante Myrick put it: “There is one 80-year-old person in the race and someone who is not ... younger people are going to be excited about this race.”