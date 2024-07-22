GOP Blueprint to Beat Kamala: Top Secret 3-Point Plan Revealed… and How Trump Plans to Tie Staggering Biden Health Cover-Up to Harris

With President Joe Biden out of the picture and Vice President Kamala Harris emerging as the likely Democratic nominee, Republicans are scrambling to come up with a new plan to beat the Dems in November.

Although GOP nominee Donald Trump had hoped to be running against Biden, whom he had been hammering for months, in the 2024 election, his campaign had already begun “ramping up” attacks on Harris.

And now that Biden has officially dropped out of the race, RadarOnline.com can reveal, they'll be pivoting to focus all of their attention on Harris – and their top-secret three-step blueprint to defeat her.