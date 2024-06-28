Counteroffensive: Trump Campaign Plans to ‘Ramp Up’ Attacks on VP Kamala Harris After Biden Bloodbath

Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign is set to launch a blistering counteroffensive against Vice President Kamala Harris following the bloodbath that was President Joe Biden’s first presidential debate this week, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In an intense development to come as Democrats scramble to replace Biden on the party’s 2024 ticket after his abysmal debate performance in Atlanta on Thursday night, an insider told this outlet that Trump’s campaign was already set to “ramp up attacks on Harris in the coming weeks.”