Counteroffensive: Trump Campaign Plans to ‘Ramp Up’ Attacks on VP Kamala Harris After Biden Bloodbath
Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign is set to launch a blistering counteroffensive against Vice President Kamala Harris following the bloodbath that was President Joe Biden’s first presidential debate this week, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
In an intense development to come as Democrats scramble to replace Biden on the party’s 2024 ticket after his abysmal debate performance in Atlanta on Thursday night, an insider told this outlet that Trump’s campaign was already set to “ramp up attacks on Harris in the coming weeks.”
Even more shocking was the insider’s claim that Harris should “expect those attacks to escalate rapidly” in the wake of Biden’s poor debate performance.
“They were already planning to ramp up attacks on Harris in the coming weeks,” a source close to Trump’s 2024 campaign told RadarOnline.com shortly after the debate on Thursday night. “They even released an online ad on the eve of the debate, saying a vote for Biden is a vote for the vice president.”
“Here’s one you can take to the bank,” the insider added. “Expect those attacks to escalate rapidly. It will become a key message now as the Democrats ponder who could salvage their 2024 election.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, there is currently a “panic among Democrats” regarding Biden’s viability as the party’s nominee after his performance at the first debate against Trump in Atlanta on Thursday night.
While many Democrats agreed that it was time for President Biden to withdraw from the race for the 2024 White House, there was also a question about who could convince the 81-year-old incumbent to drop out.
Some Democrats suggested that former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as other Democratic heavyweights like Al Gore and Nancy Pelosi, should be the ones to persuade Biden to withdraw from the race.
Additional Democratic operatives suggested that First Lady Jill Biden should be the one to “convince” President Biden to drop out of the upcoming race while there is still time to replace him on the ticket.
As for Vice President Harris, she dismissed the serious concerns brought on by President Biden’s performance against Trump this week.
Although Harris acknowledged that Biden had a “slow start” on the debate stage in Atlanta on Thursday night, she also insisted that the 81-year-old leader finished “strong” – even if he did stumble through the majority of the night.
“It was a slow start. That’s obvious to everyone. I’m not going to debate that point," the vice president said on CNN after the debate. “I'm talking about the choice for November. I’m talking about one of the most important elections in our collective lifetime.”
“I got the point that you’re making about a one-and-a-half-hour debate tonight,” Harris later texted Anderson Cooper. “I’m talking about three and a half years of performance in work that has been historic.”
“The Joe Biden that I work with every day is someone who has performed in a way that has been about bringing people into the Oval Office, Republicans and Democrats, to compromise in a way that is extraordinary these days,” she continued Thursday night.
“Only one of the two people on that debate stage, only one of them has the endorsement of his vice president,” Harris concluded another post-debate interview with MSNBC. “And let’s not forget that.”