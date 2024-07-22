Cops Say Woman Shot 7-Month-Old Baby in Dispute with Parents Over $100 Debt
A woman in Pennsylvania was arrested after she allegedly shot a baby in the leg, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to police reports obtained by WCAU, Dominique Billips, 28, allegedly fired multiple shots at a couple in Philadelphia around 6 p.m. on July 18, but only striking the 7-month-old baby boy they were holding, Front Page Detectives reported.
The mother screamed, “My baby!” and Billips replied, “F*** your baby, b****,” before then walking away, according to the footage, police said.
The parents then fled the scene. They later told police it was because they feared they would be arrested for outstanding warrants.
A good Samaritan took the baby to the hospital, where the infant was in stable condition.
The witness told WCAU, “When I find out the baby was 7 months and both parents said they have warrants. They got out the car and I took the baby. I just felt like I had to protect this child. It was overwhelming. It was scary. This person came up and didn’t care with no remorse and just fired and walked away like nothing happened.”
Thanks to tips from the public, investigators were able to identify Billips as a suspect and locate her.
“This looks like this all stems from a $100 narcotics debt, is what we are being told," Philadelphia Police Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum said. "So it’s sad, you see that video, she literally points the gun at the mother of the baby — who is also a juvenile — and fires. Luckily she missed and that’s probably when the baby got hit.”
Billips reportedly was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.