Kamala Harris Heaps Praise On Covid-Hit Joe Biden in First Speech Since He Ditched White House Race – ‘He’s Feeling Much Better’

Kamala Harris praised President Joe Biden in her first public remarks since announcing her 2024 presidential campaign in the wake of Biden's bombshell exit from the race.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the vice president, 59, spoke on the White House lawn Monday morning as she hosted the NCAA Sports Day to celebrate the championship-winning teams from this season.

She began her speech by saying Biden "wanted to be here today", adding that he was "feeling much better and recovering fast" after his Covid-19 diagnosis last week.