Kamala Harris Heaps Praise On Covid-Hit Joe Biden in First Speech Since He Ditched White House Race – ‘He’s Feeling Much Better’
Kamala Harris praised President Joe Biden in her first public remarks since announcing her 2024 presidential campaign in the wake of Biden's bombshell exit from the race.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the vice president, 59, spoke on the White House lawn Monday morning as she hosted the NCAA Sports Day to celebrate the championship-winning teams from this season.
She began her speech by saying Biden "wanted to be here today", adding that he was "feeling much better and recovering fast" after his Covid-19 diagnosis last week.
Harris went on to tout the president's "legacy of accomplishment over the past three years" as "unmatched in modern history."
She said to the cheering crowd: "In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office."
The VP went on to say that she "first came to know President Biden through his son Beau."
"We worked together as attorneys general in our states, and back then, Beau would often tell me stories about his dad. He would talk about the kind of father and the kind of man that Joe Biden is."
"The qualities that Beau revered in his father are the same qualities that I have seen every day in our president. His honesty, his integrity, his commitment to his faith and his family, his big heart, and his love, deep love, for our country — and I am first-hand witness that every day — our president Joe Biden fights for the American people and we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation."
The new Democratic presidential hopeful then paid tribute to the "great athletes" at the event, including seven undefeated NCAA teams, 11 repeat champions and 20 first-time winners, saying: "Every one of them is a national champion."
- REVEALED: What President Biden REALLY Thinks of Kamala Harris After Endorsing Her as Replacement Democratic Nominee!
- Real Reason Joe Biden Delayed Ending his Re-election Campaign: He Doesn’t Think Kamala Can Beat Trump!
- Pizza With Anchovies and Pounding the Phones in a Howard University Hoodie: How Kamala Harris Spent Her First Night as the Dems’ Likely ’24 Candidate
Ahead of the event, Harris wrote in an X post that on "the first full day of our campaign," her team would be "heading up to Wilmington, DE later to say 'hello' to our staff in HQ."
Biden endorsed Harris as his replacement after announcing he would not continue his bid for reelection on Sunday. The 81-year-old commander-in-chief announced on X: "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term."
"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."
Shortly afterward, Harris wrote on X: "On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination."